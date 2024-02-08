Ishan Kishan Training With Pandya Brothers In Baroda

Ishan Kishan’s unexpected absence from international cricket has raised a number of eyebrows. Not very long ago, the wicketkeeper-batsman was the number one option for Team India in T20Is as well as Tests.

However, things have completely changed in the last few days and it won’t be wrong to say that he has fallen down in the pecking order although the reason for the same is not known to many. He has not played a competitive game since November. He was a part of the T20I and the Test squads for the South Africa tour but did not play any game.

He warmed the bench throughout the T20I series before taking a break just ahead of the two-match Test series. While he was expected to return to action during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan last month, he did not.

India head coach Rahul Dravid later stated that the southpaw will have to prove himself in domestic circuit to become eligible for selection in the Indian team. However, the Jharkhand star has not played any game in domestic circuit either, leaving many surprised. The absence has also raised questions about his attitude and commitment.

Ishan Kishan training with Pandya brothers:

Away from the hustle and bustle of international cricket, Ishan Kishan is working out and practising in Baroda, according to a report in Cricbuzz. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been stationed in Baroda from the last two weeks and is training at the Reliance Stadium with Hardik and Krunal Pandya.

The report stated that the players are busy training at the Kiran More Academy in Baroda. While More could not share details about Ishan Kishan’s training, he did confirm that the batsman is indeed training at his academy. More is currently with the Mumbai Indians’ women squad for the upcoming Women’s Premier League.

It is highly unlikely that Kishan would be picked in the Indian squad for the last three Tests of the ongoing series against England. He is likely to return to action next month when the IPL gets underway.