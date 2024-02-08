sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Ishan Kishan Training With Pandya Brothers In Baroda

Ishan Kishan Training With Pandya Brothers In Baroda

Sportzwiki Editor

Feb 8, 2024 at 9:41 AM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
Ishan Kishan Training With Pandya Brothers In Baroda

Ishan Kishan’s unexpected absence from international cricket has raised a number of eyebrows. Not very long ago, the wicketkeeper-batsman was the number one option for Team India in T20Is as well as Tests.

However, things have completely changed in the last few days and it won’t be wrong to say that he has fallen down in the pecking order although the reason for the same is not known to many. He has not played a competitive game since November. He was a part of the T20I and the Test squads for the South Africa tour but did not play any game.

He warmed the bench throughout the T20I series before taking a break just ahead of the two-match Test series. While he was expected to return to action during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan last month, he did not.

India head coach Rahul Dravid later stated that the southpaw will have to prove himself in domestic circuit to become eligible for selection in the Indian team. However, the Jharkhand star has not played any game in domestic circuit either, leaving many surprised. The absence has also raised questions about his attitude and commitment.

Ishan Kishan training with Pandya brothers:

Away from the hustle and bustle of international cricket, Ishan Kishan is working out and practising in Baroda, according to a report in Cricbuzz. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been stationed in Baroda from the last two weeks and is training at the Reliance Stadium with Hardik and Krunal Pandya.

The report stated that the players are busy training at the Kiran More Academy in Baroda. While More could not share details about Ishan Kishan’s training, he did confirm that the batsman is indeed training at his academy. More is currently with the Mumbai Indians’ women squad for the upcoming Women’s Premier League.

It is highly unlikely that Kishan would be picked in the Indian squad for the last three Tests of the ongoing series against England. He is likely to return to action next month when the IPL gets underway.

Tagged:

Hardik Pandya

India National Cricket Team

Ishan Kishan

Krunal Pandya

Related Article
Ishan Kishan Training With Pandya Brothers In Baroda
Ishan Kishan Training With Pandya Brothers In Baroda

Feb 8, 2024, 9:41 AM

Rishabh Pant And Ishan Kishan In Contention For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad
Rishabh Pant And Ishan Kishan In Contention For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Jan 21, 2024, 4:23 PM

He Is A Rare Talent: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Media For Spoiling Ishan Kishan&#8217;s Name
He Is A Rare Talent: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Media For Spoiling Ishan Kishan’s Name

Jan 20, 2024, 10:15 AM

IND vs AFG: He Will Play Domestic Cricket And Make Himself Available For Selection &#8211; Rahul Dravid Issues Clarification On Ishan Kishan&#8217;s Omission
IND vs AFG: He Will Play Domestic Cricket And Make Himself Available For Selection – Rahul Dravid Issues Clarification On Ishan Kishan’s Omission

Jan 11, 2024, 1:07 PM

IND vs AFG: Sanju Samson Likely To Get More Opportunities In Indian Team Following Ishan Kishan&#8217;s Exclusion &#8211; Reports
IND vs AFG: Sanju Samson Likely To Get More Opportunities In Indian Team Following Ishan Kishan’s Exclusion – Reports

Jan 11, 2024, 10:09 AM

IND vs AFG: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer Not Rested But Dropped On Disciplinary Grounds: Report
IND vs AFG: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer Not Rested But Dropped On Disciplinary Grounds: Report

Jan 10, 2024, 11:03 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy