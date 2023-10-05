SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Cricket News

It Is The Specialty, The Hyderabadi Biryani – Babar Azam’s No-Nonsense Response To Ravi Shastri

SW Desk

Oct 5, 2023 at 11:58 AM

It Is The Specialty, The Hyderabadi Biryani &#8211; Babar Azam&#8217;s No-Nonsense Response To Ravi Shastri

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri politely asked Pakistan skipper Babar Azam about the Hyderabadi Biryani during the recently held ICC Captains’ Day ceremony. Since the Pakistan cricket team’s visit to India, it seems like Babar and his teammates have thoroughly enjoyed Hyderabadi food including biryani.

Babar Azam was asked to share his fondness for Hyderabadi biryani during the exclusive conversation at the ICC Captains’ Day in Ahmedabad by renowned cricket commentator Ravi Shastri ahead of the ODI World Cup starting on Thursday.

Sau baari baata chuke hain (have answered it 100 times), It is the specialty. The Hyderabadi Biryani! And I think it is an 8 out of 10! It is slightly spicy though,” Babar Azam responded.

Since the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, the bilateral ties between India and Pakistan have been suspended. There has only been one bilateral series between India and Pakistan, which was held when Misbah-ul-Haq’s Pakistan visited India for a brief white-ball series in 2012–2013 followed by the Men in Green’s visit to the country for the 2016 T20 World Cup and they received a grand reception in Hyderabad.

It Is Not Like We Are In India, It Is Like We Are Home – Babar Azam

Babar Azam expressed his surprise at how the Pakistani squad was treated upon entering India, saying that everyone felt at home. He reiterated that they’re eager to take advantage of the chance to compete well for the country in the high-octane tournament.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“I think the hospitality was nice – we were not expecting this, but I think the way people are responding towards our team, everyone enjoyed it. We are a week in Hyderabad so it is not like we are in India, it is like we are home. I think it’s a golden opportunity for everyone to give their 100 per cent and enjoy the tournament,” Babar Azam added.

Pakistan has made significant progress, particularly in white-ball cricket, The Men in Green are among the favourites to lift the elusive ODI title in India because of the well-rounded squad they have for the marquee event.

Babar Azam-led side will look to start their World Cup campaign with victory against the less-ranked opponent to give their side much-needed momentum in the marquee event.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Babar Azam

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Ravi Shastri

