It Was The First Time I Had Such A Feeling In Life – Rishabh Pant Opens Up On Life-Threatening Car Accident

Indian Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has admitted that he feared having his right leg amputated following the tragic automobile crash he survived 13 months ago. The 26-year-old was heading from Delhi to his hometown of Roorkee to greet his family when his car collided with the road’s median divider.

Rishabh Pant was involved in a near-fatal car accident in which his car caught fire and was wrecked. The Left-handed wicket-keeper batter had abrasions on his back, a ligament injury in his right knee, and wounds on his forehead. Despite making significant progress following numerous surgeries, Rishabh Pant was unable to return to competitive cricket and will most likely play in a cash-rich league in 2024.

Speaking in the Star Sports series ‘Believe: To Death & Back’ which documents his recovery, Rishabh Pant has opened up about the tragic car accident faced in December 2022 on his way back home.

“If there was any nerve damage, there was a possibility of amputation. That is when I felt scared, I had taken an SUV, but what I was seeing was a sedan.”

“There was someone around so I asked if he could help getting the leg back in the position. He helped the knee get back in place. It was the first time I had such a feeling in life. At the time of the accident, I was aware of the wounds, but I was lucky as it could have been even more serious,” Rishabh Pant said.

Rishabh Pant has become a more valuable component of the team over the last several years as he has improved both as a batsman and a wicketkeeper. The 26-year-old has taken the world by storm with his exploits since his debut for India. The youngster has grown up in the ranks since his debut for the Indian team at the highest level.

I Don’t Want To Plan Much For The Future – Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant said that he is currently working on his recovery and that the rehabilitation process is tedious and unpleasant, but he has dealt with it. He also revealed that the doctor informed him that it would take 16 to 18 months for him to fully recover from his injuries.

“I am focusing on recovery cut off from the world. It helps me in recovering fast, especially when the injury is so serious. For recovery, you have to do the same thing every day. It’s boring, it’s irritating, it’s frustrating, but you have to do it.”

“Till the time I start playing cricket, I don’t want to plan much for the future. I asked the doctor how long will it take for me to recover. I told him that everybody is speaking different things, but you will give me the most clarity about it. He (Doctor) said it would take 16 to 18 months. I told the doctor from whatever timeline you give me, I will reduce six months from it,” Rishabh Pant added.

The Left-handed wicket-keeper batter is currently anticipated to return in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), having missed all of the big cricket events including the 2023 IPL, Asia Cup, and ODI World Cup. Rishabh Pant was named by the Delhi Capitals as one of the retained players for the forthcoming season and is likely to captain the side.