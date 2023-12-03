Italian Footballer Agata Isabella Centasso Picks Virat Kohli As Her Favourite Cricketer

Ace Indian batsman Virat Kohli has a big fan base all around the country, with many people across the disciplines taking him as an inspiration in life but it looks like this isn’t just happening in India as he is admired everywhere around the globe.

This was made clear when Agata Isabella Centasso, an Italian football player reacted to a question. Agata Isabella Centasso was asked by a fan on X who is her favourite cricket player. The well-known football star posted a picture of Virat Kohli with the emoji “GOAT” (greatest of all time) in response to a fan’s query.

Virat Kohli is among the best athletes in the world. He is unique because he approaches every game with the same fervour and intense drive for victory. He was the captain of the Indian cricket team in the past and unquestionably one of the greatest players in cricket history.

The Indian batting maestro is certainly one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket. As far as Indian cricket is concerned, Virat Kohli is certainly an inspiration for quite a few guys out there when comes to fitness works in World Cricket and would be keen to continue fine form for the next few years in International Cricket.

Despite his contribution to Indian cricket, Virat Kohli has come under a lot of criticism, especially during his captaincy tenure, where he failed to win a single ICC trophy. In his final tournament as captain, India failed to even qualify for the knockouts in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Virat Kohli has had tremendous success in his career and keeps breaking records. He has set comparable criteria, averaging roughly fifty, across all three formats. The star batter’s aggressiveness brings out the best in the top batter in the game and it immediately reflects on his performances.

The 35-year-old is recognized in the sport for playing with a lot of passion and might be essential for the side in bigger matches. There haven’t been many players in India like Virat Kohli who are aggressive and take control of the game from the start.

Virat Kohli had an outstanding ODI World Cup, as he scored 765 runs in 11 innings, including three centuries, and was named the tournament player of the year.

However, he has been continuously playing cricket for the last three months and is currently on holiday in London, will return to the Indian side for the two-match Test series against South Africa.