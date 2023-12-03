Italian Footballer Agata Isabella Centasso Picks Virat Kohli As Her Favourite Cricketer

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

Italian Footballer Agata Isabella Centasso Picks Virat Kohli As Her Favourite Cricketer

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 3, 2023 at 1:32 PM

Italian Footballer Agata Isabella Centasso Picks Virat Kohli As Her Favourite Cricketer

Ace Indian batsman Virat Kohli has a big fan base all around the country, with many people across the disciplines taking him as an inspiration in life but it looks like this isn’t just happening in India as he is admired everywhere around the globe.

This was made clear when Agata Isabella Centasso, an Italian football player reacted to a question. Agata Isabella Centasso was asked by a fan on X who is her favourite cricket player. The well-known football star posted a picture of Virat Kohli with the emoji “GOAT” (greatest of all time) in response to a fan’s query.

Virat Kohli is among the best athletes in the world. He is unique because he approaches every game with the same fervour and intense drive for victory. He was the captain of the Indian cricket team in the past and unquestionably one of the greatest players in cricket history.

The Indian batting maestro is certainly one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket. As far as Indian cricket is concerned, Virat Kohli is certainly an inspiration for quite a few guys out there when comes to fitness works in World Cricket and would be keen to continue fine form for the next few years in International Cricket.

Despite his contribution to Indian cricket, Virat Kohli has come under a lot of criticism, especially during his captaincy tenure, where he failed to win a single ICC trophy. In his final tournament as captain, India failed to even qualify for the knockouts in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Virat Kohli has had tremendous success in his career and keeps breaking records. He has set comparable criteria, averaging roughly fifty, across all three formats. The star batter’s aggressiveness brings out the best in the top batter in the game and it immediately reflects on his performances.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

The 35-year-old is recognized in the sport for playing with a lot of passion and might be essential for the side in bigger matches. There haven’t been many players in India like Virat Kohli who are aggressive and take control of the game from the start.

Virat Kohli had an outstanding ODI World Cup, as he scored 765 runs in 11 innings, including three centuries, and was named the tournament player of the year.

However, he has been continuously playing cricket for the last three months and is currently on holiday in London, will return to the Indian side for the two-match Test series against South Africa.

Tagged:

Agata Isabella Centasso

India National Cricket Team

Virat Kohli

Related Article
Italian Footballer Agata Isabella Centasso Picks Virat Kohli As Her Favourite Cricketer
Italian Footballer Agata Isabella Centasso Picks Virat Kohli As Her Favourite Cricketer

Dec 3, 2023, 1:32 PM

SA vs IND: The Eye Contact With The Opposition And Being A Bit Verbal With Everyone &#8211; AB de Villiers Opens Up On His Expectation From Virat Kohli In South Africa Series
SA vs IND: The Eye Contact With The Opposition And Being A Bit Verbal With Everyone – AB de Villiers Opens Up On His Expectation From Virat Kohli In South Africa Series

Dec 3, 2023, 1:15 PM

SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Will Play In The 2024 T20 World Cup &#8211; Ashish Nehra Backs Senior Indian Duo To Play The Marquee Event
SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Will Play In The 2024 T20 World Cup – Ashish Nehra Backs Senior Indian Duo To Play The Marquee Event

Dec 2, 2023, 2:08 PM

SA vs IND: Mohammed Shami Consults Sports Orthopaedic In Mumbai For Ankle Issue
SA vs IND: Mohammed Shami Consults Sports Orthopaedic In Mumbai For Ankle Issue

Dec 2, 2023, 1:26 PM

SA vs IND: Veteran Indian Pacer Mohammed Shami Unlikely To Be Part Of India&#8217;s White-Ball Plans In Near Future &#8211; Reports
SA vs IND: Veteran Indian Pacer Mohammed Shami Unlikely To Be Part Of India’s White-Ball Plans In Near Future – Reports

Dec 2, 2023, 12:34 PM

IND vs AUS: There Is No Shortage Of Talent When You Talk Of Someone Like Prasidh Krishna &#8211; Ashish Nehra Backs The Indian Pacer To Come Good
IND vs AUS: There Is No Shortage Of Talent When You Talk Of Someone Like Prasidh Krishna – Ashish Nehra Backs The Indian Pacer To Come Good

Dec 2, 2023, 12:03 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy