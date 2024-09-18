Gautam Gambhir, India’s head coach, has made it clear that captain Rohit Sharma would be the final decision-maker. This comes ahead of the first Test against India and Bangladesh from September 19 (Thursday) to be played in Chennai.

Notably, this is Gautam Gambhir’s debut Test series as India’s head coach. Assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate accompanied the team on the Sri Lanka tour, and Morne Morkel has joined as bowling coach.

The Indian team, currently at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, will be hoping to secure a victory in the first match and start the series on a high note.

It’s the captain who leads the team on the field: Gautam Gambhir on Rohit Sharma

India is about to play their first Test match under Gautam Gambhir’s leadership, and supporters are excited given the former opener’s rockstar status.

However, in a recent interview with JioCinema, Gambhir stated unequivocally that it was Rohit’s team, and his judgment on any topic was final and supreme.

“We had many conversations (on how to take the forward). I have always been a big believer when I was playing, when I was mentoring that it is always the captain’s team. It’s the captain who leads the team on the field.

Me and the entire support staff are there to help the team, help the captain, and there will be times when we will have disagreements about a lot of things, but ultimately the final call will always be the captain’s call because he is the general there. and more importantly if out intention, intent and heart is at the right place, more often than not the decisions which we will take together will always be for the best interest of the team, and I think we will have more good decisions than bad decisions,” Gambhir’s said on JioCinema.

Rohit Sharma was bound to be a good leader: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir stated that “good human Rohit Sharma was bound to be a good leader.” He added Rohit is respected in the dressing room not only for his cricketing ability but also for the manner he conducts himself.

“And Rohit we all know the kind of leader he is, the kind of person he is, and I have always believed that a good human becomes a good leader. He is a great guy, and I think he has got a lot of respect in that dressing room, and that is the first and foremost quality of a leader. When you earn that respect not only by the action on the cricket field but also because of the kind of person you are, it helps the team and the support staff in a much bigger way.

My relationship with him when we were playing together was fabulous, even then he was a great human being and I hope it continues that way. For me it’s not about me, it’s not about him, it’s about Indian cricket. It’s our responsibility to bring the smile on the faces of every Indian that follows the game,” Gambhir concluded.

