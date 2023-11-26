I’ve Been Left In A Very Dark Place – Veteran West Indies Cricketer Darren Bravo Steps Away From Cricket After Being Ignored For England Series

Veteran West Indies cricketer Darren Bravo has announced his decision to step down from West Indies cricket via his social media handle. This news came after he was not selected by the selectors for the One Day International series against England due to his age.

Despite being the highest run-scorer in the Super50 and a key batsman in regional tournaments for the past few years, Bravo was not chosen for the ODI series. In 122 ODI games for West Indies, Darren Bravo has amassed 3109 runs at an average of 30.18. Despite being regarded as a remarkable talent throughout his early international career, the left-handed batter has fallen far short of his true potential over the years.

After being overlooked by the West Indies selector for the England tour, Darren Bravo was disappointed with the lack of communication from the selectors after being left out in a very dark place and believes that it is time for him to move on and create room for the future stars. He concluded by stating that he had lived his dream.

“I’ve taken some time to ponder and wonder what’s my next step moving forward as a cricketer. At this point in my career it’s not easy or should I say it takes a lot to continue to find the energy, the passion, commitment and discipline to be able to perform to the best of my ability and put myself in a position to make my return to international cricket. Without any level communication I’ve been left in a very dark place.”

“At the moment there’s three teams representing the region in multiple formats/series. That’s approximately 40-45 players and if I can’t be in any of these teams after competing in our regional tournaments and scoring runs, therefore they are basically telling me that the writing is on the wall. I’m not giving up but I believe it’s best to step away just for a bit and maybe make some room for a young and upcoming talent. I will end by wishing each and every one all the very best. “I’ve lived my dream,” Darren Bravo wrote on his Instagram.

The Left-handed batter also led the Red Force to victory in the recently concluded CG United Super50 Cup Tournament, delivering impressive for his team. The 34-year-old has scored 416 runs with a best of 139 not out and an average of 83.2, which was the best by any batter in the country.

Earlier, In response to his brother Darren Bravo’s exclusion from the West Indies team for the forthcoming home ODI series against England, former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo took a harsh stance against the West Indies Cricket Board and team management over the non-selection of Darren Bravo.