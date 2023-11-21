What’s The Selection Criteria For The West Indies Team? – Dwayne Bravo Slams West Indies Cricket For Not Selecting Darren Bravo For England Series

In response to his brother Darren Bravo’s exclusion from the West Indies team for the forthcoming home ODI series against England, former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo took a harsh stance against the West Indies Cricket Board and team management.

West Indies team has struggled in recent years, as they could not perform well in the bilateral series and ICC events, as the two-time T20 champions failed to qualify for the Super 12 of the 2022 T20 World Cup, and the team was also not part of the 2023 ODI World Cup, largely due to the problem between the players and West Indies Cricket Board.

While some key players like Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell, and Jason Holder were left off the roster, the West Indies named some fresh faces, including Matthew Forde and Kjorn Ottley.

Taking his Instagram handle, Dwayne Bravo blasted both white-ball head coach Darren Sammy and Desmond Haynes for dropping Darren Bravo. In a lengthy Instagram post, the former all-rounder presented a compelling argument for his brother, mentioning the stats that Darren Bravo has achieved in domestic cricket.

“SMH!!! When will the BS stop?! I’m not surprised by my brother’s non-selection, but with the recent changes in WI cricket management, I held onto a bit of hope for the better. This is NOT acceptable, and I just can’t make sense of it! So here are my burning questions: What’s the criteria for West Indies team selection? Surely, it can’t be solely based on performance?”

“For two seasons, my brother showcased exceptional talent, becoming the leading run-scorer in the latest tournament with over 400 runs, a batting average of 83.2, and an SR of 92. I usually stay away from these discussions, but the mistreatment, disrespect, and dishonesty towards players over the years demand a voice. When will it stop? When will this BS actually stop?” Dwayne Bravo said.

The Bravo brothers were formerly feared for their combination for the West Indies over the years. Being among the team’s finest batsmen has been likened to him due to his technical proficiency with the bat. The left-handed batter is known for his ability to remain calm and composed under pressure but it looks the West Indies Cricket is looking beyond him going forward in International Cricket.

In 122 ODI games, Darren Bravo has amassed 3109 runs at an average of 30.18. The left-handed batter has fallen fairly far short of his actual potential over the years, despite being considered a tremendous talent throughout his early international career and made his final appearance against India in February 2022 and performed consistently well in domestic cricket.

“To Mr. Desmond Haynes, your statement didn’t surprise me. It feels like another former player singing for his supper. I hoped for trust in the system with figures like you, Sammy, and the new director of cricket, but the system failed again.

“To my brother, this too shall pass. Keep your head up, stay focused, and trust in the Almighty. And, as always, I extend my best wishes to the team and selected players. It’s refreshing to see Ottley, Rutherford, and Dowrich back in the mix. Good Luck, guys!” Dwayne Bravo added.

In May 2023, Darren Sammy was named the West Indies’ white-ball coach. Although the Windies did not make it to the 2023 ODI World Cup, they did manage to pull off a series victory over heavyweights India under the former captain’s leadership. Starting on December 3, England’s West Indies visit will commence with a three-match ODI series.