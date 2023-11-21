What’s The Selection Criteria For The West Indies Team? – Dwayne Bravo Slams West Indies Cricket For Not Selecting Darren Bravo For England Series

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

What’s The Selection Criteria For The West Indies Team? – Dwayne Bravo Slams West Indies Cricket For Not Selecting Darren Bravo For England Series

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM

What&#8217;s The Selection Criteria For The West Indies Team? &#8211; Dwayne Bravo Slams West Indies Cricket For Not Selecting Darren Bravo For England Series

In response to his brother Darren Bravo’s exclusion from the West Indies team for the forthcoming home ODI series against England, former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo took a harsh stance against the West Indies Cricket Board and team management.

West Indies team has struggled in recent years, as they could not perform well in the bilateral series and ICC events, as the two-time T20 champions failed to qualify for the Super 12 of the 2022 T20 World Cup, and the team was also not part of the 2023 ODI World Cup, largely due to the problem between the players and West Indies Cricket Board.

While some key players like Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell, and Jason Holder were left off the roster, the West Indies named some fresh faces, including Matthew Forde and Kjorn Ottley.

Taking his Instagram handle, Dwayne Bravo blasted both white-ball head coach Darren Sammy and Desmond Haynes for dropping Darren Bravo. In a lengthy Instagram post, the former all-rounder presented a compelling argument for his brother, mentioning the stats that Darren Bravo has achieved in domestic cricket.

“SMH!!! When will the BS stop?! I’m not surprised by my brother’s non-selection, but with the recent changes in WI cricket management, I held onto a bit of hope for the better. This is NOT acceptable, and I just can’t make sense of it! So here are my burning questions: What’s the criteria for West Indies team selection? Surely, it can’t be solely based on performance?” 

Dwayne Bravo
Dwayne Bravo Credits: Twitter

“For two seasons, my brother showcased exceptional talent, becoming the leading run-scorer in the latest tournament with over 400 runs, a batting average of 83.2, and an SR of 92. I usually stay away from these discussions, but the mistreatment, disrespect, and dishonesty towards players over the years demand a voice. When will it stop? When will this BS actually stop?” Dwayne Bravo said.

The Bravo brothers were formerly feared for their combination for the West Indies over the years. Being among the team’s finest batsmen has been likened to him due to his technical proficiency with the bat. The left-handed batter is known for his ability to remain calm and composed under pressure but it looks the West Indies Cricket is looking beyond him going forward in International Cricket.

In 122 ODI games, Darren Bravo has amassed 3109 runs at an average of 30.18. The left-handed batter has fallen fairly far short of his actual potential over the years, despite being considered a tremendous talent throughout his early international career and made his final appearance against India in  February 2022 and performed consistently well in domestic cricket.

“To Mr. Desmond Haynes, your statement didn’t surprise me. It feels like another former player singing for his supper. I hoped for trust in the system with figures like you, Sammy, and the new director of cricket, but the system failed again.

West Indies Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“To my brother, this too shall pass. Keep your head up, stay focused, and trust in the Almighty. And, as always, I extend my best wishes to the team and selected players. It’s refreshing to see Ottley, Rutherford, and Dowrich back in the mix. Good Luck, guys!”  Dwayne Bravo added.

In May 2023, Darren Sammy was named the West Indies’ white-ball coach. Although the Windies did not make it to the 2023 ODI World Cup, they did manage to pull off a series victory over heavyweights India under the former captain’s leadership. Starting on December 3, England’s West Indies visit will commence with a three-match ODI series.

Tagged:

Cricket West Indies

Darren Bravo

Dwayne Bravo

England National Cricket Team

West Indies National Cricket Team

Related Article
What&#8217;s The Selection Criteria For The West Indies Team? &#8211; Dwayne Bravo Slams West Indies Cricket For Not Selecting Darren Bravo For England Series
What’s The Selection Criteria For The West Indies Team? – Dwayne Bravo Slams West Indies Cricket For Not Selecting Darren Bravo For England Series

Nov 21, 2023, 6:00 PM

IND vs WI: Jason Holder And Alzarri Joseph To Return To West Indies To Manage Their Workload Ahead Of Long Home Series
IND vs WI: Jason Holder And Alzarri Joseph To Return To West Indies To Manage Their Workload Ahead Of Long Home Series

Jul 5, 2023, 1:06 PM

WI vs IND 2022: Start Time Of 3rd West Indies vs India T20I Revised By Cricket West Indies
WI vs IND 2022: Start Time Of 3rd West Indies vs India T20I Revised By Cricket West Indies

Aug 2, 2022, 9:56 AM

Phil Simmons Rubbishes Claims Of Victimization In The 3rd T20I
Phil Simmons Rubbishes Claims Of Victimization In The 3rd T20I

Jan 29, 2022, 8:04 PM

West Indies And Ireland ODIs Rescheduled And One-off T20I Stands Cancelled
West Indies And Ireland ODIs Rescheduled And One-off T20I Stands Cancelled

Jan 12, 2022, 2:41 PM

West Indies-Ireland Second ODI Postponed Due To Covid Cases
West Indies-Ireland Second ODI Postponed Due To Covid Cases

Jan 11, 2022, 11:38 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic