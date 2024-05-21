Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short have been named in the reserves of Australia’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad. They are the 16th and 17th squad members who will join as cover in case of a tournament-ending injury to one of the first-choice 15.

Fraser-McGurk’s much-anticipated call-up after the batter’s sensational maiden season in the Indian Premier League 2024, during which he terrified the opponents.

Fraser-McGurk’s six-hitting skills surprised everyone in the IPL, as the opener bashed his way to 330 runs in just nine matches, with a stunning strike rate of 234.04. Previously, the teenager had responded to his omission from the team by claiming that he may not be ready for a major tournament like the T20 World Cup.

“You look at Jake Fraser-McGurk’s form in the IPL” – Australia coach Andrew McDonald

He was not selected for the main squad because Australia already had an established top three in David Warner, Travis Head, and skipper Mitchell Marsh, and the selectors needed players with more adaptability to fill roles outside the first-choice XI. Fraser-McGurk will most likely provide backup if one of the top three becomes injured during the event.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald said Fraser-McGurk was a strong contender for the final 15. The coach explained that Fraser-McGurk was not selected for the main team because to the packed top order that includes David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchel Marsh, and Cameron Green.

“You look at Jake’s form in the IPL – he took that by storm and he was a serious consideration for the final 15. And so was Matthew Short. His BBL form has been outstanding over a long period of time and he’s shown glimpses at the international level as well, albeit at times he’s had to play a different role,” Andrew McDonald told cricket.com.au. “When you’re on the fringes potentially you’re going to have to play different roles at different times and he’s really embraced some middle-order opportunities. We know that he’s best suited at the top of the order – and it’s probably similar for Jake as well – hence why they haven’t been picked in the initial 15. “But should anything move, we feel as though both of them could have the flexibility to line up anywhere in that batting order,” McDonald added.

Australia play their first match in the tournament on June 5 against Oman.

Australia’s final T20 World Cup squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Traveling reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short

