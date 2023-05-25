England opener Jason Roy is set to cancel his ECB central contract in order to sign a lucrative deal to play Major League Cricket in the United States this summer. The 2019 World Cup-winning batter has been offered a huge sum by the franchise for his services.

Roy has been a regular presence at the top of the order for England in 50-over cricket.

The 32-year-old was recalled to the 50-over team after the T20 World Cup however and played nine one-day internationals against Australia, South Africa, and Bangladesh last winter, so remains in contention to be named in Matthew Mott’s 50-over World Cup squad this autumn.

Roy is contracted by the ECB on a so-called incremental deal until October, giving the governing body some control over his schedule.

Earlier this month, Mail Sport claimed that Mumbai Indians are planning to offer Jofra Archer a 12-month contract that would take precedence over his ECB term.

Four of the six franchises in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Texas, and Washington are owned by IPL teams who are offering salaries of up to £300,000, compared to a top rate of £125,000 in the Hundred.

Jason Roy Gets £300,000 Offer From Los Angeles Knight Riders In US Major League Cricket

In a historic decision, Roy would become the first England player to leave a core contract to seek other goals with a Twenty20 club.

Roy was a mainstay of England’s white-ball revolution under Eoin Morgan, which culminated in the country’s first 50-over World Cup victory at Lord’s four years ago, but he lost his place in the side last summer and was left out of the squad for the Twenty20 World Cup last autumn, which England went on to win.

As Major League Cricket clashes with the County Championship and T20 Blast it is understood that the ECB are only prepared to grant Roy the No Objection Certificate required to play if they cancel his incremental deal.

While Roy still wants to play for England, the stability of the two-year offer he received from the Los Angeles Knight Riders is a significant factor in his decision. The new league has already recruited other overseas stars such as Aaron Finch, Quinton de Kock, and Anrich Nortje.