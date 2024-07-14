Jasprit Bumrah received rich praise from former Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey who called him a “Once-In-A-Generation Bowler”. This rich praise comes after Bumrah’s brilliant bowling helped India win the T20 World Cup 2024.

Bumrah was the Player of the Tournament for his 15 wickets in 8 games at an economy of 4.17. Bumrah was also the Player of the Match in India’s first two matches with three wickets each. However, his best bowling came against Pakistan, where he turned the game in India’s favor when Pakistan needed 48 runs in 48 balls with 8 wickets in hand.

In the final in Barbados, Bumrah bowled brilliantly to remove Aiden Markram and then clean bowling Marco Jansen. He also gave just 6 runs in his last 2 overs at the death, helping India build pressure on the South Africans, who choked in the end and lost by 7 runs despite needing 30 runs 30 balls with 7 wickets in hand.

Such is Jasprit Bumrah’s standard that former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey does not feel the need to advise him.

“Be it a red ball, ODI, or T20s, he is No. 1”- Paras Mhambrey on Jasprit Bumrah

Mhambrey was Team India’s bowling coach from November 2021 till the end of the 2024 T20 World Cup, under Rahul Dravid’s leadership. During his tenure as bowling coach, Mohammed Shami was the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup, while Arshdeep Singh grabbed the most wickets in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Paras Mhambrey has openly admitted that, while he would like to be remembered as Bumrah’s coach, he understands that Bumrah is a “once-in-a-generation” talent.

“What better than Bumrah bowling and I taking the credit? But I don’t. He is a once-in-a-generation bowler. Bumrah remembers when a batter hit him for a boundary two years ago. He is very competitive and constantly wants to improve. We have to be very smart in handling and preserving him,” said Mhambrey speaking to Vimal Kumar in an interview on the latter’s YouTube channel.

“When I talk to him, I realise that he has a very clear mindset and knows what he is going to do. He understands when a batter is uncomfortable facing him. He then tries to exploit the situation. He will pick up small nuances to guess what the batter is trying to do. Be it red ball, ODI, or T20s, he is No. 1,” stated Mhambrey.

Also Read: KL Rahul Begins His Training Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tour

