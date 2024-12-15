Jasprit Bumrah received rich praise from former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who took a dig at ex-Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal and used his “Science is the man” line. Bumrah took a fifer on day 2 of the ongoing BGT 2024-25 Third Test in Brisbane, despite Australia finishing strongly.

On day 1, only 13.2 overs were possible and Australia made 28/0 after being asked to bat first by India captain Rohit Sharma, who had won the toss. On Day 2, Jasprit Bumrah quickly removed both Australian openers, Usman Khawaja (21) and Nathan McSweeney (9). Marnus Labuschagne (12) was dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy.

However, Travis Head and Steve Smith then came together to add 241 runs for the fourth wicket. Steve Smith broke his run of poor scores, making 101 runs, while Travis Head scored his 9th Test ton, scoring 152 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah Is Science, Man – Harbhajan Singh

However, Bumrah struck back with wickets of both Smith and Head and in addition, dismissed Mitchell Marsh as well, completing his second fifer in the ongoing BGT 2024-25 Test series.

Harbhajan Singh, while commentating in Hindi for Star Sports, made light of Saeed Ajmal’s famous 2021 conversation with Usman Khawaja. During the interview, Ajmal questioned the ICC’s restriction on bowling, saying, “Science is the man.”

The interview became viral in 2021 and continues to be shared on social media.

Science is the Man 🧐 feat. Saeed Ajmal 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/BBCossptF6 — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) December 13, 2024

Harbhajan Singh referred to Jasprit Bumrah as “science” in his analysis, drawing on that interaction.

Harbhajan humorously said, “Bumrah is science, man. He’s a great scientist. Bumrah is science, man. I saw an interview of Saeed Ajmal with Khawaja where he was speaking about science. He said, ‘What is science man? Man in science.’ So, Bumrah is science. He is a great scientist. The point at which science fails, his work begins from there.”

“Bumrah knows how to target a batter. He’s a true artist and his art is to pitch the ball at the right area. But Khawaja doesn’t know how to play this bowler. His skillset is completely different and his numbers speak volumes about his talent,” Harbhajan concluded.

"Science is a man, and Bumrah is science!" IYKYK! 😉#HarbhajanSingh with a cheeky nod to the iconic #SaeedAjmal meme, while #JaspritBumrah proves it by dismissing #McSweeney!#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 3rd Test, Day 2 | LIVE NOW on Star Sports! #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/1VTS1EdEjg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 15, 2024

Meanwhile, despite the loss of their main batters, Alex Carey’s 45* and 20 from Pat Cummins have pushed Australia to 405/7 in their first innings at stumps on day 2.

