Jasprit Bumrah was hailed richly by former India head coach Ravi Shastri who used legends like Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, and Waqar Younis as his references to talk about the India fast bowler.

Shastri termed Bumrah a magician with the ball and named him the best bowler of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 for his exceptional performances in the Men in Blue’s title triumph.

Shastri highlighted two significant moments: India’s critical 6-run win over Pakistan in the group stage and their stunning 7-run victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final. In their Group A encounter against Pakistan, India defended 119 runs and won by six runs.

Bumrah made an important contribution by dismissing the dangerous Mohammad Rizwan, which substantially shifted the game’s momentum and resulted in Pakistan’s defeat from 80/3. It was Shastri’s favorite moment of the huge event.

Jasprit Bumrah can tell the ball to do something and it does the same: Ravi Shastri

In the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados, Bumrah bowled a key spell against South Africa in the death overs, giving away just four runs in the 16th over and removing the power-hitter Marco Jansen to flip the game in India’s advantage.

“Jasprit Bumrah just showed the world what it takes…and you know, it’s not often in your career when you have a ball in your hand and you say, ‘do this and the ball does that’. I’d say one was Jasprit getting rid of Mohammad Rizwan. Extremely crucial because that could have tilted the balance of the game. Then, brought it back into the attack and got it to reverse and sneak through the bat and pad of Marco Jansen. It was a very, very important wicket,” Shastri said on ICC Review.

Jasprit Bumrah was named Player of the Tournament for his 15 wickets at an economy of just 4.18 in 8 matches in T20 World Cup 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah compared with legends like Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis

Additionally, Ravi Shastri compared Jasprit Bumrah with legendary bowlers like Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis.

Shastri signed off by saying, “Very few have done it (change the flow of the game). I thought Wasim (Akram) and Waqar (Younis) had it in their prime when they played white-ball cricket. Shane Warne had it where he could tell the ball to go there, pitch there, and hit the leg stump. People who are on top of the game have that ability. I think Bumrah had that in this World Cup.”

