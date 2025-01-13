Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav’s fitness is the reason behind the Indian team’s delay in announcing its ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad. The event is due to begin on February 19th, and the time to reveal the squad has already passed, with the ICC setting the 12th of February as the final date to name the provisional roster.

There were prior allegations in the media that the BCCI had asked the ICC for an extension because the team had just returned from Australia after playing the five-match Test series. However, the real cause for India’s team postponement for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been exposed.

According to reports in Dainik Jagran, the BCCI is still unsure about the fitness of Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. The governing body is still waiting for the fitness reports of the two crucial players, which is why they have requested an extension to the deadline for the ICC Champions Trophy roster announcement.

Update on Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav’s fitness is awaited by BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah experienced a back injury during the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test, and the Indian Express has reported that the fast bowler has back swelling. It was learned that the pacer may miss the ICC Champions Trophy league stage and instead compete in the knockouts.

On the other side, Kuldeep Yadav suffered a groin injury at the start of the New Zealand Test series. He underwent surgery in Germany and has been working hard at the NCA to ensure that he returns in time to play in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

According to recent sources, Kuldeep Yadav is nearing full fitness. The wrist spinner is expected to be fit by the end of the month and may even feature in the ODI series against the England National Cricket Team, which starts on February 6.

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025 to be announced on January 19

The India National Cricket Team squad will be released on January 19th. Rajeev Shukla, vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), acknowledged the development following Sunday’s Special General Meeting.

Rajeev Shukla said as quoted by Times of India: “The Champions Trophy squad is likely to be announced on January 19.”

The India National Cricket Team’s selection for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 may include some surprises. According to multiple sources, young guns Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy are in line to make the team.

India will play its ICC Champions Trophy games in Dubai in 2025. They will begin their campaign against the Bangladesh National Cricket Team on February 20th at Dubai’s International Cricket Stadium.

