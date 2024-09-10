KL Rahul shocked everyone as he didn’t name Jasprit Bumrah as the no.1 fast bowler in his list of top five bowlers list. Rahul appeared on Instagram’s Kiraat session, hosted by Raj Varma, where he shared his list of top 5 bowlers.

KL Rahul was asked to play a “blind” ranking game, he had to grade some of the world’s best cricketers without knowing who would follow next. This blind game began with a twist since Rahul had no idea who would be named, forcing him to act strategically.

KL Rahul’s fast thinking and strategic insight were put to the ultimate test when he ranked great bowlers such as James Anderson and Dale Steyn, causing a stir in the cricket community.

The first name thrown his him was James Anderson, England’s legendary fast bowler. Rahul recognized Anderson’s ball-handling ability and ranked him second, implying that even larger names would follow.

Dale Steyn, a famous bowler from South Africa, entered the contest as expected. Rahul wasted no time in crowning Steyn as the best bowler. Steyn’s blazing career, characterized by jaw-dropping pace and ferocious spells, surely won him the top slot in Rahul’s squad.

Jasprit Bumrah snubbed by KL Rahul for top spot in his top 5 bowlers list

The next name on the list was that of Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan, who was placed at no.4 by KL Rahul. However, in a huge surprise, KL Rahul placed his own India teammate Jasprit Bumrah at No. 3 spot.

Rahul’s ranking of Bumrah was calculated, as Bumrah’s recent heroics in international cricket have solidified his status as one of the most feared bowlers of the modern age. The exciting session concluded with Pakistan’s young pace phenom Naseem Shah finishing fifth on Rahul’s list.

Here are KL Rahul’s top five bowlers:

James Anderson Dale Steyn Jasprit Bumrah Rashid Khan Naseem Shah

Here is the video:

KL Rahul and Bumrah will be in action in the next two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home.

While Rahul was recently part of the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024, Bumrah will return to action after a lengthy absence, having last played in the T20 World Cup 2024.

