Jasprit Bumrah To Play Third Test, Set To Be Rested For 4th Or 5th Test: Report

Jasprit Bumrah has played a starring role for Team India in the ongoing five-Test series against England. In a series where Indian spinners have not really delivered as per expectations, he has been Rohit Sharma’s go-to man so far.

In two Tests so far, the India pace spearhead has picked up an impressive 15 wickets including 9 wickets in the crucial second game. India had their back against the wall after losing the first Test and Jasprit Bumrah played a key role in helping the team register a series-levelling win in the second Test. He picked up 6 wickets in the first innings and three in the second as India won the game by 106 runs to draw level.

Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged the Man of the Match for his stellar performance with the ball and has been receiving praise from all over. However, his performance is not the only reason that has seen him grab the attention in recent days.

Reports suggest that he could be rested for the upcoming third Test. While he has shown no fitness concerns since resuming to play at the World Cup after undergoing back surgery last March, the BCCI medical team has informed the selectors about managing the workload of the pacer as well his bowling partner Mohammed Siraj.

And according to a report in ESPNcricinfo, while Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to be rested for the third Test, he is likely to get a break for one of the two final Tests – in Ranchi and Dharamsala. Meanwhile, Siraj was rested for the second game in Vishakhapatnam and is set to return for the third Test, scheduled to begin on Friday 15 in Rajkot.

Jasprit Bumrah creates history:

Jasprit Bumrah created history after his sensational performance in the second Test. The India star became the first Indian fast-bowler to achieve the number one ranking in Tests. He replaced his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin at the top spot.