Jasprit Bumrah Yet To Join Team India In Rajkot For 3rd IND vs ENG Test: Report

Jasprit Bumrah was reportedly not a part of Team India‘s practice session on Tuesday (February 13) afternoon. The Rohit Sharma-led side is currently preparing for the forthcoming third Test against England in Rajkot.

The crucial game is scheduled to begin on Thursday (February 15). And just two days before the start of the game, the India pace spearhead was yet to link up with the team, according to a report in Cricbuzz. The development comes after several media reports stated that the right-arm pacer might be rested for the third Test due to workload management.

Mohammed Siraj was rested for the second Test and Jasprit Bumrah was in line to be rested for the upcoming game. However, the team-management changed the plans and subsequent reports suggested that the star pacer could be rested for one of the last two Tests of the five-match series.

Jasprit Bumrah to link up with team:

While Team India players have been preparing in Rajkot since February 11, Jasprit Bumrah was yet to join the team. The report from Cricbuzz stated that the fast-bowler is likely to join his teammates on Tuesday night. He is likely to participate in the practice session on Wednesday, one day before the Test.

If Jasprit Bumrah goes on to play the third Test, which is highly likely, he will be leading the pace attack once again. The star bowler has been in sensational form in the series and was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 9-wicket haul in the second Test.

With Siraj as well as Ravindra Jadeja available for the game, it would be interesting to see India’s bowling attack for the upcoming game. Meanwhile, the hosts will be without KL Rahul for the upcoming game. The right-handed batsman is yet to recover from the injury he sustained in the first Test. The selectors have added Devdutt Padikkal to the squad due to Rahul’s unavailability.