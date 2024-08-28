Jasprit Bumrah has been given a huge challenge by former pacer Geoff Lawson as the Australians have begun their mind games ahead of the five-Test series later this year. Bumrah will be watched closely because he is regarded as India’s most potent bowling weapon in the forthcoming Test series against Australia.

India will play a five-match Test series in Australia for the first time since 1992. The opening Test of the series will be held on November 22 in Perth.

India has won their last two tours Down Under, so the Australian team is itching for vengeance. Before facing Australia, India will play Test matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand at home.

Former Australian pacer Geoff Lawson believes the Australians have multiple reasons to be concerned about Bumrah. Lawson, an Indian pacer, expects to arrive in Australia later this year with three secret weapons.

“[Jasprit Bumrah] is a cross between C3P0 and the Transformer Optimus Prime. You’ve just got to love his broad smile, never-ending energy and the seamless transition from his yorker to his bouncer. There are no ‘tells’, no queues from his action to alert batsmen to the change of length or seam position. The brevity of his run-up does not give time to settle into the normal batting rhythm of tap, tap, tap, then fix a stare at the ball in hand,” Lawson told Mid-day.

Bumrah has bowled like a dream since returning from a lengthy injury layoff, taking up wickets and winning matches for India from unlikely positions.

“The challenge for Bumrah, or any fast bowler in Australia, is getting the most out of the Kookaburra Turf ball. If the pitches are hard and dry (which they are most of the time but recently some juicy strips have been served up that has made seam bowling a true delight), he will get reverse swing going sooner rather than later. Seam bowling the key to being successful in Australia, is definitely your older ball skills and reverse swing is a significant part of that,” Lawson added.

Bumrah has played 7 Tests in Australia on two tours and has 32 wickets at an average of 21.25 with best bowling of 6/33.

Geoff Lawson challenges Jasprit Bumrah to remain fit for entire five Test matches

In the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah took 21 wickets at an average of 17. Two years later, Bumrah scored 13 more in three matches before being ruled out of the fourth due to a back ailment.

Meanwhile, Lawson believes Bumrah must maintain his fitness as India prepares to play five Tests for the first time in 33 years, and he has challenged the Indian pacer to remain fit for all five matches.

“The challenge for Bumrah and probably all of the bowlers, is how the body is managed across a five-Test series. If he can be used in shorter spells with plenty of overs from the spinners then come the closing couple of Tests, he may well be the deciding factor. The Australian crowds are more likely to see him as a respected and loved opponent rather than a baddie to be booed, much as they did with the great West Indian fast bowlers who visited Australia in the 1980s,” added Lawson.

Australia last won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2014-15 at home.

