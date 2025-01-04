Jasprit Bumrah will or will not play a part in rest of the ongoing fifth BGT 2024-25 Test was confirmed by Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna in the press conference after the play in day 2 of the match.

Bumrah exited the dressing room and the stadium midway through the second session on Day 2. After bowling one over after lunch, the fast bowler did not return to the pitch. In Bumrah’s absence, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took over the pace bowling duties for India as they defeated Australia.

Bumrah bowled 8 overs on the day before departing the field just before play started after the lunch break. In the seventh over of Australia’s innings, the Indian captain dismissed Marnus Labuschagne.

Jasprit Bumrah appeared to be holding his back as he walked away and changed into his training clothes. The right-arm pacer needed to leave the field for scans and was led to a team car by support staff.

“Bumrah was taken to a hospital in the Centennial Park area in Sydney. He has been taken to St Vincent’s Hospital. He has a back issue and that is being scanned right now. The team will get the report by evening,” sources told India Today.

He later returned to the Sydney location and entered the dressing room.

Prasidh Krishna gives update on Jasprit Bumrah’s injury

India’s stand-in skipper, Jasprit Bumrah, has a back spasm, according to fast bowler Prasidh Krishna at the close of Day 2 of the final Test in Sydney. Speaking at the press conference, Prasidh verified Bumrah’s injury and stated that the squad will learn more once the medical reports arrive from the hospital.

Prasidh Krishna confirmed in a press conference that Bumrah experienced a back spasm. He added that the medical team is monitoring Bumrah’s condition. Krishna mentioned that the medical team would provide further updates on his status.

“Jasprit Bumrah has a back spasm. He went for scans. The medical team is monitoring him and we will know when the results arrive,” Krishna told reporters.

Prasidh Krishna press conference He had a backspasm. Medical team is monitoring him. He had a scan. Medical team will update pic.twitter.com/YUm2uK7P6a — Sports Express (@Xpress_Sports) January 4, 2025

Prasidh’s update puts India in serious jeopardy as they attempt to win the final Test of the series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. If Bumrah is unable to play on Day 3 of the Test match, which is expected to be the final day, India will lose not only their primary fast bowler, but also an able lower-order batter.

Also Read: Scott Boland Publicly Reveals Plan To Dismiss Virat Kohli During 5th Sydney Test

