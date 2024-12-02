The standing captain for India in the opening Test in the five-match series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Jasprit Bumrah, was one of the special and major contributors for the Indian side for their 295-run victory to go 0-1 up in the series. The premier pacer showed his incredible quality with the red ball to get the rewards.

Jasprit Bumrah, opting to bat first, saw his side rolling over for just 150 in the first innings. The responsibility was on his shoulder to pick up a few early wickets. But the veteran broke the back of Australia with three wickets in his opening spell, including the big fish of Steve Smith, who was dismissed for a golden duck for the first time since 2014.

The Ahmedabad-born fast bowler picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the encounter. The situation was far different as the touring side was defending a huge score of 534 in the fourth innings. The right-arm pacer ended with 3/42 in 12 overs, including another huge wicket of Marnus Labuschagne.

Jasprit Bumrah has always stepped up for the Indian whenever required. The 30-year-old has picked up 181 wickets in 79 Test innings at an average of around 20 with a strike rate of around 43.6, thanks to his 11 five-wicket hauls and five four-wicket hauls at the best bowling figure of 6/27 in an innings.

Micheal Vaughan reveals cheat code to tackle Jasprit Bumrah

England will be touring at the start of 2025 for a five-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series, which will be a great platform for both sides’ preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place from the third week of February to the third week of March. The Blue Brigade will also make a return trip for five tests in June of the same year.

Ahead of the series, the former Ashes-winning captain of England, Michael Vaughan, feels that their team should look to modify the batting order to deal with the threat of Bumrah against the right-handers. The veteran felt that the team management should look to promote their captain, Ben Stokes, the left-handed batter and captain, at number three to neglect the impact of the speedster.

“I think that simple swap is perfect for the year England have coming up. In one Test in Australia, I’ve seen live why England need another left-hander in the top three.” Vaughan wrote in this column for the Telegraph.

“Jasprit Bumrah fuzzily arcs the ball into the right-hander’s pads with the brand new ball and caused absolute carnage for the likes of Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. Left-handers are better suited to facing Bumrah.” Vaughan penned down.

Michael Vaughan also claimed that their current Test leader of the side would be a handy batter at the top order in Australia, which could push Pat Cummins to bring the off-spinner Nathan Lyon early in the innings.

“It would be handy to have Stokes at No 3 in Australia, too, because the extra left-hander might tempt Australia to use Nathan Lyon earlier, which in turn means the quicks are not bowling in the short window that the ball swings.” Michael Vaughan wrote.

Jasprit Bumrah is the third highest wicket-taker of the WTC 2023-25 cycle with 53 scalps in 21 innings at an average of below 16 and a strike rate of 30.83 with the help of three five-wicket and as many four-wicket hauls. He will be hoping to step up with the ball again during the day-night fixture at the Adelaide Oval.