Javagal Srinath, the match referee for the Afghanistan v New Zealand (AFG v NZ) one-off Test, will decide the future and fate of Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida after the first three days of the Test were washed out due to rains and poor facilities at the venue.

The venue, which will host the one-off Test between the Afghanistan National Cricket Team and the New Zealand National Cricket Team, may face a ban.

For once, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which frequently serves as a scapegoat, is not to blame for the disaster. The ‘home board’ is the Afghanistan Cricket Board, who chose a familiar and cost-effective location despite being offered the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and Green Park in Kanpur as alternatives.

The BCCI is not involved in this Test match. It was the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s decision, and the Greater Noida Authority was intended to equip them with international-grade facilities.

Javagal Srinath’s report might see the Greater Noida stadium declared unfit for international cricket

According to sources on PTI, match referee Javagal Srinath will decide the fate of the Greater Noida Stadium. The report he gave at the end of the match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will determine whether or not the venue will host games.

The match referee, Javagal Srinath, will compile a report that will include comments on the pitch and outfield from the captains of the two teams that played, as well as the umpires who officiated in the match. So far, no play has been possible over the first two days of the game.

The lack of a suitable super sopper or ground cover to protect the outfield, as well as a lack of adequately qualified ground crew, are all issues with this stadium, which is not directly under the control of the BCCI.

The Greater Noida venue has received no attention from India’s Board of Control for Cricket. They haven’t held any domestic games here since 2019 (Vijay Hazare Trophy). According to rumors, the governing body is unlikely to host one in the near or far future given the inadequate conditions.

Not the news we wanted to share! 😕 Heavy overnight rain and ongoing drizzle have resulted in Day 3 of the One-Off #AFGvNZ Test being washed out. Officials will assess the conditions again tomorrow morning.#AfghanAtalan | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/UOUR4oc2zx — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 11, 2024

The International Cricket Council will adhere to its usual policy for every particular international site. Following the match referee’s report, the global body will take further measures.

Within 14 days of receipt, the ICC senior cricket operations manager will send the ‘Pitch and Outfield Report Form’ to the host board and a copy to the visiting board.

The ICC senior cricket operations manager will notify the home board of any demerit points that have been assessed on a host venue.

Also Read: Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test Delayed As Noida Stadium Ground Staff Digs Up Wet Patch

