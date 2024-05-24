Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary has cleared the air about the claims made by a couple of former Australian cricketers that they were approached for the soon-to-be vacant India team head coach role by the Indian board.

Rahul Dravid’s tenure as Team India’s head coach will end after the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States in June. Dravid may reapply for the position of head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team. However, the 51-year-old is unlikely to pursue another term with the Indian cricket team.

This comes after many reports said that multiple candidates were being considered to succeed Rahul Dravid. Ricky Ponting, the Delhi Capitals’ coach and former Australian cricketer, recently revealed that the Indian board sought him for the position. However, Ponting claimed that he declined the offer due to his current lifestyle.

Andy Flower, the head coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has stated that he will not seek the role of head coach for the Men in Blue. According to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan, Stephen Fleming is not interested in committing to the Indian national cricket team for a whole year.

“Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer”- BCCI

BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated that he did not approach any Australians for the position of head coach of the Indian national team. The Indian board just issued an application for the job, with a deadline of May 27 at 6 p.m.

It was recently claimed that the BCCI approached Ricky Ponting, the two-time World Cup-winning Australian captain, for the position. However, Jay Shah refuted the media allegations, claiming that meticulous procedures must be followed to locate the best candidate for the role.

“Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect. Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks. It’s crucial that our coach has an in-depth knowledge of our domestic cricket framework to truly elevate Team India to the next level,” Jay Shah said in a statement.

The next Indian team head coach will be contracted for three years, with their tenure ending in 2027 and the BCCI is seeking one single coach for all three formats.

