Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary has revealed his picks for the four teams who could reach the semi-finals of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The 2024 edition of the men’s shortest format megaevent is set to take place in the West Indies and the United States this year, beginning on June 1 with a match against co-hosts USA and Canada.

India is in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2024, and its campaign begins on June 5 against Ireland in New York.

After Ireland, India will play Pakistan in New York on June 9, the United States on June 12, and Canada on June 15. While the match between India and the United States will also be played in New York, the match between India and Canada is slated for Florida.

So far, six teams have won the T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan, England, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Australia, with the West Indies and England lifting the cup twice.

No host nation has ever won the T20 World Cup, and it will be interesting to watch if the Men in Maroon can break that tradition this year and become winners for the record-extending third time.

Jay Shah names India as one of the semi-finalists for the T20 World Cup 2024

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has chosen four teams that he believes will be strong challengers to win the 20-team mega event.

The 35-year-old named India, reigning ODI World Cup champions Australia and New Zealand, and co-hosts the West Indies, on his list.

“India, Australia, New Zealand, and the hosts, West Indies, because they are good in T20,” Shah was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Despite their outstanding performances in the last T20 World Cup, Shah disregarded Pakistan and England. In the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, Pakistan and England faced off in the final.

Pakistan will face the United States on June 6 before meeting India in the T20 World Cup 2024, while England will compete in Group B against Scotland (June 4), rivals Australia (June 8), Oman (June 13), and Namibia (June 15).

The West Indies are in Group C, alongside New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Uganda, and Afghanistan.

