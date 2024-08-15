BCCI secretary Jay Shah has given an update on the fitness of pacers Mohammad Shami and Mayank Yadav. This revelation came during Shah’s interview in the Times of India paper, as both the players have been out due to their respective injuries.

Mohammad Shami last played for India in the ICC World Cup 2023 and was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 scalps to his name in only 7 matches. He picked three fifers in the tournament, including the best bowling figures of 7/57 against New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup in Mumbai.

These are also the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler ever in ODI cricket. However, Mohammad Shami suffered from an ankle injury during the tournament and had to undergo surgery. He has been in rehab since then and has missed the away South Africa series, the home series against England, and the T20 World Cup 2024.

Mohammad Shami has begun bowling in the nets. He has traveled to the NCA to begin his rehab and road to recovery as India has many important matches coming up including the home Tests series against Bangladesh, and New Zealand and the exciting Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series in Australia.

Mohammad Shami and Mayank Yadav’s fitness update given by Jay Shah

Mayank Yadav, the 22-year-old from Delhi, set the world on fire with his pace during IPL 2024. He turned out for Lucknow Super Giants and won Player of the Match awards in his first two matches picking three wickets each.

However, he suffered a side strain injury in his 3rd match and was eventually ruled out of the rest of the IPL 2024. Yadav is one of the handpicked pacers to receive the special BCCI fast bowling contracts and he is currently in the NCA getting ready for his cricketing comeback.

During an interview with the Times of India, Jay Shah shed light on the fitness updates of the two pacers. He was asked how both Shami and Mayank were doing.

Shah said: “Mohammad Shami is expected to be fit too. Your question about Shami is right, but I cannot give you any answer on Mayank Yadav as there is no guarantee whether he will be in the team or no. But he is potentially a good fast bowler, and we are looking after him. He is currently in the NCA. Shami will be there because he is experienced, and we need him in Australia.”

The last time when Mohammad Shami toured Australia in 2020-21, he suffered a broken hand in the first Test itself in Adelaide and had to return home missing the rest of three matches.

