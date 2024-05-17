Jay Shah, BCCI secretary, has picked three former Indian captains over current stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as his three favourite cricket icons of all time.

During a recent interview with Harsh Vardhan Goenka, an industrialist and cricket fan, at the BCCI’s headquarters in Mumbai, the 35-year-old Shah was asked about his ‘three favourite cricket icons of all time’, and he replied with the names of legendary Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and MS Dhoni.

“Sunil Gavaskar, of course, Sachin Tendulkar, and MS Dhoni. From the current crop, it’s Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya as well,” Shah was quoted as saying by the Times of India

Sunil Gavaskar was the first batter to score 10,000 runs and more than 30 centuries in Test cricket. On the other hand, MS Dhoni is the most successful captain India has seen across formats. He is the only captain in the world to win all three ICC white-ball trophies. Under his leadership, India won the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Sachin Tendulkar remains one of the greatest cricketers India has produced. He holds the record for most runs in Tests and ODIs and most centuries in Test cricket. He also remains the only batter to score 100 centuries in international cricket amongst the plethora of records he holds.

Jay Shah reveals his biggest achievement as BCCI secretary since 2019

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah believes that executing the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) amidst the global COVID-19 outbreak is his most significant achievement since taking office in 2019.

The tournament had to be postponed indefinitely due to an increase of COVID-positive cases in March-April, and the championship was subsequently held from September 19 to November 10 in a strict bubble in the UAE and behind closed doors.

Jay Shah expressed his satisfaction with the BCCI’s decision to hold a large event like the IPL despite COVID being at its peak and other sports contests being canceled.

“The Olympics, English Premier League and French Open had already been postponed/cancelled. We created an isolation bubble within which we conducted the tournament. We demonstrated to the world what BCCI could achieve,” Shah said.

