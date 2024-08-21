BCCI secretary Jay Shah is all set to become the new ICC chairman, replacing Greg Barclay. Jay Shah is likely to take over the charge of the ICC after Greg Barclay’s resignation amid a dispute between the governing body and its major broadcast rights holder, Star.

The ICC has a $US3 billion ($4.46 billion) issue with Star. The broadcaster intends to renegotiate its 2022 arrangement for broadcasting rights in India from 2024 to 2027.

Star wants to cut the deal’s worth by up to half. This approach may result in financial losses for key cricketing nations. Star intended to share the deal with Zee TV, which was merging with Sony. However, with the Zee TV-Sony merger failing, Zee TV ceased sub-licensing the rights.

Star’s discontent with the cost was demonstrated by its unsuccessful proposal to move the World Cup from the United States and the Caribbean to India.

Greg Barclay Resigns From ICC Chairman Post; Jay Shah to take over?

During a video conference, New Zealander Barclay informed ICC directors, including Cricket Australia’s head Mike Baird, of his intention to retire, after Shah’s recent announcement that the BCCI secretary planned to replace him in November and had the numbers to do so.

“ICC chair Greg Barclay confirmed to the board that he will not stand for a third term and will step down from the post when his current tenure finishes at the end of November. Barclay was appointed as the independent ICC chair in November 2020, before being re-elected in 2022.

“Current directors are now required to put forward nominations for the next chair by 27 August 2024 and if there is more than one candidate, an election will be held with the term of the new chair commencing on 1 December 2024,” an ICC spokesperson said.

The statutes allow an ICC chairman to serve up to three terms of two years each. Greg Barclay has served as chairman for the past four years. Jay Shah has received support from Australia, England, and other countries to lead the ICC for at least three years under a rewritten constitution.

A candidate must receive 51% of the vote to be elected chairman. To become the ICC chairman, the candidate must receive votes from nine of the 16 members.

Jay Shah has one year left as BCCI secretary before beginning a mandated three-year cooling-off period in October 2025.

Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, Shashank Manohar, and N Srinivasan are the only Indians who have previously served as ICC chairman.

