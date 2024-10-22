Jemimah Rodrigues’ 3-year membership of the prestigious Khar Gymkhana in Mumbai was canceled after her father Ivan was found conducting religious activities on the premises without permission.

According to The Indian Express, Gymkhana administrators were forced to take harsh action after members complained about Jemimah’s father’s recent activities.

According to the findings, Ivan Rodrigues exploited the club’s premises to host religious events to’ convert the vulnerable’. Jemimah’s membership was revoked following an annual general body meeting on Sunday.

“The honorary three-year membership given to Ms. Jemimah Rodrigues was revoked pursuant to a resolution passed by the members who attended the general meeting held on October 20, 2024,” Khar Gymkhana president Vivek Devnani was quoted as saying in the report.

Notably, Jemimah became the first Indian female cricketer to receive honorary Khar Gymkhana membership in 2023.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ father held 35 religious events inside the Gymkhana premises

Another Gymkhana official stated that Jemimah’s father, who also coaches cricket, utilized the presidential hall for about a year and a half to host 35 events as part of an organization.

“We came to know that Jemimah Rodrigues’s father was attached to an organisation called Brother Manuel Ministries. They booked the presidential hall for almost a year and a half and held 35 events. We all know what was happening there,” said Khar Gymkhana managing committee member Shiv Malhotra.

On the other hand, former club president Nitin Gadekar revealed some chilling details about the “religious activity” conducted at the club by the cricketer’s father and his organization. After witnessing all these things, they decided to cancel Jemimah’s membership, said Gadekar.

“Me, Malhotra and a few other members went to see it. We saw the room was dark, trance music was playing, and a lady was saying, ‘He is coming to save us’. I was surprised how Gymkhana can allow this in the first place. We protested and it was decided to cancel her membership,” Gadekar said.

Jemimah has represented India in three Tests, 30 One-Day Internationals, and 104 Twenty20 Internationals, scoring 235, 710, and 2142 runs, respectively. Jemimah, a notable member of the Indian women’s cricket squad, also competed in India’s T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE earlier this month, although the team was eliminated in the group stages.

