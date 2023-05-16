Jonny Bairstow has been recalled as England’s Test wicketkeeper at the expense of Ben Foakes for next month’s one-off Test against Ireland. James Anderson is also included in the 15-man squad, despite suffering a minor groin strain while playing for Lancashire last week.

Prior to breaking his leg in an unexpected accident while playing golf in September last year, Bairstow had played his last match of international cricket. He didn’t participate in any of England’s winter activities and just recently made a comeback for Yorkshire in the County Championship, but he now appears poised to wear the gloves for the Ashes, which get underway on June 16.

Bairstow last kept in a Test in 2021, standing in for Jos Buttler, and has not been the regular gloveman since the end of the 2019 Ashes.

“We are looking forward to the summer ahead and getting into the swing of things, starting with a good Test against Ireland. It was a seriously tough decision to leave Ben Foakes out of the squad. He has been excellent for England in the last year, but Jonny Bairstow is one of the best players in the world whose performances last summer epitomised what we are about. I would like to wish the players every success, especially those returning after some time away,” Rob Key was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

James Anderson Is Also Included In The 15-Man Squad

James Anderson had picked up an injury while playing for Lancashire in a County Championship game against Somerset at Old Trafford and he did not participate any further in the match which ended in a draw on Sunday.

Chris Woakes, whose last Test came on the tour to the West Indies in 2022, returns, as does Mark Wood after he was rested for the New Zealand series earlier this year. Matt Potts is also in contention for a spot alongside the frontline pair of Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson if Anderson is not fit.

England men’s Test Squad: Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood