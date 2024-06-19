Jonty Rhodes, considered to be one of the greatest fielders of all time, has reportedly been approached to become the new fielding coach of the Indian team. This comes after reports stated that Gautam Gambhir has been almost confirmed as the new Team India head coach.

Jonty Rhodes has been associated with different teams and franchises in the Indian Premier League as fielding and assistant coach. He has been part of the coaching setup of Mumbai Indians, and Kings XI Punjab, and is currently the fielding coach of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Jonty Rhodes to team up with Gambhir again

Rhodes has also worked for two years with Gautam Gambhir in the LSG franchise, where the former India opener was the mentor of the side before Gambhir left the Lucknow side to join KKR for the last season. Rhodes is excited about the proposal and is understood to have asked the LSG management if it is willing to release him.

A Cricbuzz report suggested that Gautam Gambhir has approached Jonty Rhodes to join his support staff. It should be noted that the approach is currently coming from Gambhir rather than the BCCI. If chosen, Gambhir is entitled to the support personnel of his choice.

Gautam Gambhir front runner over WV Raman for India head coach post

Gautam Gambhir and WV Raman are both in the running to be Team India’s Head Coach. According to reports, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) conducted roughly 40-minute interviews with Raman and Gambhir.

Both are thought to have provided adequate solutions to questions posed by CAC members Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape, and Sulakshana Naik. Gambhir and Raman preferred virtual interactions, thus the interviews took place via Zoom calls.

The specifics of Gambhir’s meetings with CAC members are unknown, but it is thought that the discussion focused on the roadmap that the former India cricketer has in mind for the next three major ICC events, which will be held over the next three years.

One round of interviews has been conducted and reports have stated that the interviews will continue on Wednesday.

Gambhir, who recently led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title, is the front-runner for the role after Rahul Dravid said that he will not continue as head coach of the national side after the Twenty20 World Cup.

