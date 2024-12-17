Josh Hazlewood, an Australian fast bowler, will not play in the third Test match against the Indian team captained by Rohit Sharma in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024–25. Hazlewood had replaced Scott Boland in this Test lineup after missing the Adelaide match.

Hazlewood missed the second Test due to a side strain, leading to Boland playing the game. However, Josh Hazlewood, who made a comeback to the starting lineup, is probably going to miss the rest of the series because of a calf injury he suffered on Day 4.

Hazlewood, who returned in this game after missing Adelaide due to a side strain, was late entering the field on Tuesday, having spent time talking with head coach Andrew McDonald and physio Nick Jones, and looked labored when he came into the attack, barely topping 131kph, including a wide long hop first ball that was cut away by KL Rahul.

Josh Hazlewood to miss rest of BGT 2024-25 series

On Day 4 of the third Test, Hazlewood had to leave the field because of a calf problem. To assess the extent of the injuries, he had scans. When bowling, Hazlewood wasn’t playing at his best. He had a lengthy conversation with Steve Smith and Pat Cummins before departing with the physio for the Australian team.

Cricket Australia initially said he had “calf awareness” and he went for scans which confirmed the severity of the injury.

“Josh Hazlewood has sustained a right-sided calf strain which will prevent him from playing any further part in the Test match against India in Brisbane. He is likely to miss the remainder of the Test series. A squad replacement will be made in due course,” a CA statement read.

“He’s pretty despondent. Felt it this morning in warm-ups, gave it a good crack, it’s just unfortunate for him to come back, put so much effort after another injury with the side strain, then to pick up a calf strain here, particularly in these circumstances is really tough on him,” Daniel Vettori, Australia’s assistant coach, was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Scott Boland is likely the replacement for Josh Hazlewood in the Australia squad

Brendan Doggett and Sean Abbott have been part of the team this series, having been called up as backup in Adelaide after Hazlewood was ruled out, and will most likely be first in line for replacements.

Lance Morris and Jhye Richardson of Western Australia are still in the early stages of their red ball cricket comebacks, and the domestic season has now turned to BBL gear.

The Perth Test against India was his tenth successive match after a trying couple of years in which he was plagued by ailments and was forced to miss out due to subcontinental conditions.

