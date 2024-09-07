The veteran lanky fast bowler of the Australian team, Josh Hazlewood, has warned the Indian team, who are charged up to make their hat-trick of Test series win in Australia during the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, having won the title twice during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 summer.

Josh Hazlewood made his red-ball debut for the national side in the 2014-15 series against India, when he finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker of the four-match series with 12 wickets in three games at an average of under 30 and a strike rate of over 60, with a best of 5/68.

That was the last time, Australia was able to get the better of the Blue Brigade in the longest format of the game. Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India snatched their maiden red-ball series win in that country during the 2018-19 season, before repeating the same feat in 2020-21 under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane.

Josh Hazlewood backs Travis Head and Cameron Green to do well in BGT 2024-25

The New South Wales bowler has been quite terrific on flat conditions, especially on those tracks where the bowlers don’t often get much help off the surface, as the pacer has a brilliant knack of keeping on bowling at a consistent line and length for a long time, something which Glenn McGrath used to do in his time.

The experienced pace bowler has collected 273 wickets in 132 innings at an average of 24.82, celebrating 12 five-wicket hauls with a best of 6/67. The economy rate of 2.78 is quite phenomenal given how hard it becomes for the batters to smash the pacer from that awkward length.

Josh Hazlewood was part of both the series they lost to India at home. He showed great consistency with the red ball but failed to make a mark to help the team in winning the trophy. The right-handed pacer has acknowledged their series against India as the ‘toughest rivalry’, thanks to the opponents who are quite used to the conditions.

“Yeah, probably sums it up there. The toughest rivalry. It has always been a great challenge playing against India and they are so used to the conditions out there.” The Tamworth-born expressed this during a recent interaction with ‘Star Sports’.

The pacer reveals how strong the top and middle order of the Blue Brigade has been recently in the longest format of the game. Even if someone new links up to the squad, they do well from the beginning of their career.

“They love it. In Australia, the challenge is huge. Their batting, or their top-order, no matter who is playing, is unbelievable, their top six or seven.” Josh Hazlewood remarked.

When it comes to bowling in Test cricket at home, the pacer has collected 162 wickets in 39 games at an average of under 24 and a strike rate of 52.54 with a best of 6/70. In terms of playing against India, he has picked up 51 scalps in 15 Tests at an average of under 27.

“I played them in my debut series (2014-15). We got the win, and that might have been the last time. A lot of the same players have been playing, you know I think Virat of that time.” Josh Hazlewood shaded light.

“So, I guess a lot of our players haven’t beaten India in a Test series. The guys are playing such as Travis Head, Cameron Green, guys like that. So, yeah, huge summer for us coming up and hopefully get the trophy back.” The veteran pacer warned India before the five-match Test series.

The BGT 2024-25 begins on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.