Josh Hazlewood is nearing his full fitness as Australia prepares for the third BGT 2024-25 Test in Brisbane from December 14 onwards. Hazlewood missed the second Test in Perth due to a side strain, which Australia won by 10 wickets to level the series 1-1.

Scott Boland had replaced Hazlewood in the Australia XI for the Perth Test and impressed with his line and length bowling.

Notably, Hazlewood bowled at nearly full velocity during a lengthy practice at the Adelaide Oval on Monday (December 9). The quick bowler has practiced several sessions to ensure his preparedness for the Test match.

However, following his extended stay in Adelaide on Monday, Hazlewood stated that he will need another 24 hours to completely examine his rehabilitation and confirm his eligibility for the third Test against India, which begins on December 14 at The Gabba.

Josh Hazlewood given 24 hours to prove Fitness for The Gabba Test

Josh Hazlewood told the media in Adelaide on Monday that his match fitness for the forthcoming third Test match will be determined by how his body responds in the next 24 hours following his strenuous fitness exam.

The Australian pacer also underlined the need to prove his fitness by bowling many periods at high intensity in a single day. Hazlewood explained that their primary concern is how well he recovers after cooling down and whether his body is prepared for the demands of another period the next day. He said that this recovery period will influence his ability to return to action at The Gabba.

“I think it’ll be how I pull up in the 24 hours following it really. It’s just that repetitive (action) and obviously two spells make a big difference. Cooling down pretty much fully and then going again in the same day, and the intensity has got to be right up there as well. So, a few boxes to tick, but it’s probably the 24 hours that follow and pulling up again the next day and then thinking, ‘Yeah, I’d be right to go again if I had to’,” Hazlewood was quoted by cricket.com.au.

Josh Hazlewood’s reoccurring side injuries have been annoying, but they have also helped him identify early warning signals of problems.

Josh Hazlewood explains more about his side strain injury

His ailment is both structural and muscular, and a little gap between his rib cage and hip bone heightens the risk, therefore he decided to forego the Adelaide Test to minimize additional harm.

“It’s not necessarily your typical side strain, which I’ve had a couple of in my career. It’s caused me a lot of trouble over the last few years. If Adelaide was the last Test of the summer, I could have potentially run the gauntlet and played. I think I would have been in a pretty bad state by the end of the game, even though it was only a short game, but it just wasn’t quite right,” he stated.

The third Test of the series will be played in Brisbane on December 14.

