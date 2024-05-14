Justin Langer, ex-Australia opener and head coach, expressed interest in applying for the role of the Indian team head coach. This came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) advertised the same.

India head coach Rahul Dravid’s tenure is set to end after the T20 World Cup 2024 and the BCCI wants to start the process of interviewing new candidates for the role from now on. Rahul Dravid would’ve to reapply for the post if he wishes to continue.

Rahul Dravid and his support staff had already granted a one-year extension as their 2-year tenure came to an end last year after the ICC World Cup 2023. But with no suitable candidate in contention, BCCI handed Dravid and co. a one-year extension.

Shah also mentioned the potential of bringing in a foreign coach. Duncan Fletcher was the last foreign coach in Indian cricket. Since his retirement in 2014, India has had three full-time head coaches (all former Indian cricketers and significant names): Anil Kumble, Ravi Shastri, and Rahul Dravid.

“It would be fascinating” – Justin Langer curious about coaching the Indian team

Former Australia opener and the current head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants, Justin Langer is “curious” about the Indian cricket team’s head coach role.

Langer has played 105 Tests and scored 7696 runs at an average of 45. Furthermore, he has successfully coached the Australian squad for nearly four years and was instrumental in the resuscitation of Australian cricket following Sandpaper Gate in 2018. During his reign, Australia earned its first T20 World Cup victory in 2021.

“Well, I am curious. I’ve never ever thought about it. I have deep respect for any international coach because I understand the pressure, but coaching the Indian team would be an extraordinary role. From what I’ve seen with the amount of talent I’ve seen in this country, it would be fascinating,” Langer told the Times of India.

If the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik, and Jatin Paranjape do consider going that route, then Langer might just be the ideal candidate.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri Reveals Whether He’ll Coach An IPL Team In Future And His Motivation To Do So

