Sri Lanka all-rounder Kamindu Mendis and former captain Angelo Mathews have progressed in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after contributing to their team’s 192-run victory in Chattogram that helped complete a 2-0 win in the ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh.

Kamindu Mendis’s scores of 92 not out and nine have lifted him 18 places to 46th position in the batters’ list while his three-wicket haul in the second innings sees him gain 46 slots and reach 117th position among bowlers.

Mathews, who enjoyed a career-high third rank in August 2014, has inched up two places to 25th after scores of 23 and 56. In what is another notable movement for a Sri Lankan batter, Kusal Mendis has progressed three places to 52nd after scoring 93 in the first innings.

In the bowling rankings, Asitha Fernando has moved up seven places to 27th position after a four-wicket haul in the first innings, Vishwa Fernando is up from 43rd to 41st with three wickets in the match and Lahiru Kumara has gone from 46th to 44th after finishing with six wickets in Chattogram.

Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan, who scored 54 and 19, has gone up three places to 75th position in the Test batting rankings while Mehidy Hasan Miraz is up from 99th to 88th after a valiant 81 not out in the second innings. Mominul Haque has gained four slots and is in 46th position after scoring 83 runs in his two innings.

Debutant fast bowler Hasan Mahmud has entered the Test bowling rankings in 95th position after grabbing six wickets in the match.