Kamran Akmal, the former Pakistan cricketer, has agreed with Michael Vaughan’s analysis of Men in the Green team. Vaughan had recently remarked that the standard of Pakistan cricket had dropped in recent times and they are no longer a threatening team.

The Pakistan Cricket Team has been in the news for the past several months. The team’s captaincy has changed, with Babar Azam reappointed. However, nothing has gone their way since then, as they prepare for the T20 World Cup in 2024.

The Pakistan cricket team drew the series against New Zealand’s second-string team at home. To make matters worse, they lost a game against Ireland in the recent T20I series; while they won the three-match series, it served as a wake-up call for them.

England then defeated Pakistan in the second T20I of the four-match series. After the first encounter between the teams was rained off, Pakistan suffered a crushing defeat in the second T20I against the Three Lions. While chasing 184 runs, they were bowled out for 160 runs and fell behind 1-0 in the series.

I agree with Michael Vaughan, he is 100% right: Kamran Akmal slams Babar and co for selection policy

Michael Vaughan recently argued that England players should have played in the IPL rather than the Pakistan series because playing in front of a large audience, with pressure and expectations, would have prepared the team for the World Cup.

He was slammed by many in Pakistan including fans and former cricketers for his words. But Kamran Akmal, former Pakistan keeper-batter, agreed with Vaughan and lashed out at the Pakistan team.

According to Kamran Akmal, Pakistan Cricket’s performance has fallen so low that teams such as the United States of America and Ireland would not be concerned about them in the T20 World Cup 2024.

On his YouTube channel, he mentioned the following: “I agree with Michael Vaughan, he is 100% right. The standard of Pakistan cricket has dropped so much that no team fears us. Even the USA & Ireland will not be worried about us. We pick players on likes and dislikes.”

The upcoming third T20I on May 28, 2024, is a must-win game for Pakistan as a loss here will give England a 2-0 lead with only one game to go.

