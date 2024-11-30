The former opening batter of Pakistan, Kamran Akmal, has made an interesting request to the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the games between India and Pakistan despite the conundrum on the future of the Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to happen from the third week of February to the second week of March.

Kamran Akmal believes that the ICC should stop hosting the biggest rivalry of the game between the two neighboring sides until the Blue and Green Brigade start to smoothen their bilateral relationship. The last trip for the Indian side to the other side of the border came in 2008 during the Asia Cup, as they have yet to meet themselves in bilateral terms since 2012.

The former wicket-keeper batter has emphasized the need to find a long-term solution, suggesting that even if the hybrid model is accepted for the Champions Trophy 2025, which would help the Indian side to play their games outside Pakistan, either in Sri Lanka or in Dubai, then the same should be applied to the ICC events hosted in India.

“The ICC has to make a decision sometime, and I think this is the right time to find a permanent solution. If this Champions Trophy adopts a hybrid model with India not coming to Pakistan, then all other ICC events in India should adopt the same pattern with Pakistan not touring India.” Kamran Akmal expressed this during an interaction with Telecom Asia Sport.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote a letter to the ICC, where they informed their decision to not travel to Pakistan for security reasons, but the PCB is not prepared to accept the hybrid model at any cost.

Kamran Akmal criticizes India for showing double standards

They have already renovated the three grounds, in the form of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the National Stadium in Karachi, and the Rawalpindi Stadium, for the entire tournament. Their chairman, Mohsin Naqi, who is also the interior minister of Pakistan, has desired to show a good gesture from the BCCI to come to their country because of their traveling to India for last year’s ODI World Cup.

“In my opinion, another solution is that the ICC should not schedule the Indo-Pak matches until and unless there is a bilateral series. Once they start playing each other, then only we should have matches in a multi-national event.” Kamran Akmal was quoted as saying.

The ongoing situation hasn’t been smooth for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. Even with just around 12 weeks to go for the event, there is no confirmed schedule for the competition. The draft schedule has displayed the Indian team playing all of their games in Lahore, which will decrease their chances of traveling.

“I am disappointed to see such a scenario, but enough is enough as Pakistan have toured India despite one 2016 World Cup match shifted from Dharamshala to Kolkata, and then Pakistan played in Ahmedabad last year despite reservations.” Kamran Akmal highlighted this during the discussion.

The veteran has criticized the decision of the BCCI for not coming to Pakistan during last year’s Asia Cup and looking not to do so again for the upcoming CT 2025.

“On one hand, they don’t want to play us in Pakistan on political issues, but on the other hand, they play us in their country, and that is a double standard.” Kamran Akmal explained

The Green Brigade will have a chance to successfully host their very first ICC event since 1996. The final decision on the venues and dates is likely to be confirmed over the weekend.