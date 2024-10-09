Kane Williamson, ace New Zealand batter, has been ruled out of the first Test against India due to a groin strain. Kane Williamson’s departure to India has been postponed after he sustained the injury during a recent Test series against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) just named a lineup for the next Test series against India, which begins on Wednesday, October 9. The latest series between the BlackCaps and Sri Lanka ended in a disheartening whitewash. They are now ready for a more difficult challenge against India.

Kane Williamson experienced a groin strain in the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. Williamson will return to the squad after undergoing rehabilitation, according to New Zealand Cricket. The selectors have picked uncapped Mark Chapman as a replacement for the standout hitter.

The seasoned batter’s absence will be a significant setback for the Black Caps in the tough Test series in India. The right-handed hitter has a respectable overall Test record in India. Williamson has scored 503 runs from eight Tests at an average of 33.53, including one century and three half-centuries.

NZC selector Sam Wells stated that Kane Williamson is focusing on his recuperation rather than risking further injury by playing. Wells stated that the team is confident about Williamson’s return later in the series if his recuperation is successful.

“The advice we’ve received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now rather than risk aggravating the injury. We’re hopeful that if the rehabilitation goes to plan Kane will be available for the latter part of the tour.

While it’s obviously disappointing to not have Kane available from the start of the tour, it provides an opportunity for someone else to play a role in an important series,” he told reporters.

Mark Chapman named Kane Williamson’s replacement

Mark Chapman will join the New Zealand squad to cover for Kane Williamson. Chapman has an outstanding first-class average of 41.9 and six centuries to his credit. The left-handed hitter scored 114 runs against India A in 2020. He scored 245 runs in three Plunket Shield matches this season.

Sam Wells believes Mark Chapman can efficiently handle Indian spinners in sub-continental conditions. Wells stated that Chapman would be an invaluable asset in dealing with the obstacles given by the Indian spin onslaught.

