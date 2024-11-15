Kane Williamson, former captain, has returned to the fold as New Zealand announced their squad for the three-Test series against England at home. Williamson had missed New Zealand’s historic Test series win in India due to a groin injury.

In preparation for the home series against England, Kane Williamson has rejoined the Kiwis. After battling a groin injury incurred against Sri Lanka in September, the right-handed hitter recovered. The upcoming series will benefit greatly from Williamson’s inclusion.

All-rounder Nathan Smith’s strong domestic play earned him his first Test call-up. In 53 games, the 26-year-old has claimed 144 wickets at an average of 25.85. In addition, he has made contributions with the bat, amassing 1,919 runs at a 27.02 average, including 13 fifties and one century.

On November 28, New Zealand and England will play their first Test match in Christchurch. The current ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 cycle includes this series. The captain will still be Tom Latham.

For their series, New Zealand has chosen a squad that is dominated by pace, excluding spinners Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi. Notably, Ajaz Patel had taken 10 wickets in New Zealand’s historic white-wash Test series win in the Mumbai Test.

For the first game of the series, Jacob Duffy will be joining the team. The team’s recent triumph in Pune was largely attributed to Mitchell Santner, who will be included in the squad for the second and third Test matches.

Against Sri Lanka, Nathan Smith made his ODI debut. Throughout the series, he might make his Test debut. Due to their ongoing recovery from chronic injuries, Ben Sears and Kyle Jamieson were left out of the Test series against England.

“It’s obviously a big series for the side in terms of the World Test Championship and to also now be farewelling someone like Tim Southee, only raises it up further. Tim has had a fabulous career and will go down as one of the great BLACKCAPS.

I am sure the team and the public will want to give Tim a fitting send-off in what is a highly anticipated series. It’s also an exciting time for Nathan to be brought into the Test squad for the first time. Nathan is an exciting talent with a proven First-Class record and I’m sure he will bring a lot of skill and energy to the group,” Kiwi selector Sam Wells stated.

Wellington Firebirds bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith has earned his maiden Test call-up for the upcoming three-match Tegel Test series against England, starting at Hagley Oval on November 28. Read more | https://t.co/NHanYo93Cs #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/OkHhI2lc2f — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 15, 2024

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner (Tests 2 and 3), Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

