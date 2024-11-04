The former Indian all-rounder Karsan Ghavri, who has represented the national side for 39 Tests and 19 ODIs for six years since 1975, feels that it will be high time for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to step up in red-ball cricket during the upcoming five-match Test series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

India had a very tough time with their fragile batting unit during the three-match home Test series against New Zealand, which they went on to lose with a 3-0 margin. Both of them struggled with their batting against the spinners in those conditions. They now need to earn a series victory by 4-0 or better margin to confirm their qualification for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

In an interaction with the ‘Times of India,’ Karsan Ghavri touched on how the clean sweep at home for the first time in the longest format would put them under pressure down under in the upcoming series.

“It was a very poor performance. I am disappointed with the way our batters performed, especially Rohit and Virat. If you can’t perform well in your conditions, what will you do in Australia? First, you lost in Bengaluru and made changes for the second Test, but then lost the match within three days. What’s this? The Rajkot-born questioned.

Karsan Ghavri informs his prediction for BGT 2024-25

The 73-year-old has pointed out how their batters failed to put enough runs on the board in the first innings of each Test. In Bengaluru, they were destroyed for their third-lowest innings total of 46 runs, before failing to put 260 in either inning of the Pune Test.

“Our top batters, whether it’s Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, or youngsters like Shubman Gill, needed to build at least two big stands. These batters must understand that they need to put up scores of over 350 or 400 to be competitive in a Test match.” Karsan Ghavri mentioned in the discussion.

One of the pieces of advice for both of these veterans was to be part of the Duleep Trophy 2024 to get ample practice before the start of the home season, but they refused to be part of the game. The former all-rounder of India has advised them to restart from scratch.

“Neither of them is in great touch; let’s accept that. They are not scoring runs. Of course, they are class players. Class doesn’t disappear, but sometimes, both need to restart. They just need one good, big inning to get back on track. Virat and Rohit are definitely under pressure.” Karsan Ghavri highlighted.

The Saurashtra all-rounder, who has 913 Test runs and 109 wickets in the format besides collecting 114 runs and 15 wickets in the 50-over format, has given his view on the pace-attack of India, who will be without Mohammed Shami and will look to share the burden between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj.

“The new bowlers will struggle in Australia. It will be very difficult for them to bowl in those conditions. Shami should have been there. He has experience in Australia, and he is a senior bowler. Shami’s presence would have been a big support for Bumrah. India needs him badly, but unfortunately, he is not there.” Karsan Ghavri reckoned to TOI.

The Indian selectors have looked beyond Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the upcoming trip and have supported the struggling KL Rahul. Ghavri feels that the BCCI selectors could have gone back to Pujara and Rahane because of their better record down under.

When asked to give his prediction on the series, the veteran all-rounder kept the home side ahead.

“Australia is the favorite. India is under tremendous pressure, especially after losing the series to New Zealand. My prediction is 60 percent Australia, 40 percent India.” Karsan Ghavri predicted.

“If they (Virat and Rohit) don’t perform, it’s time to call a time on their Test careers. If they don’t perform in Australia, they should retire. They have done a lot for Indian cricket, but the team needs runs to win.” He concluded.