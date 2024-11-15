Despite not being in touch during the home three-match Test series against New Zealand, Virat Kohli has got full support from his former head coach, Ravi Shastri, who felt that getting back to Australia, a place that the former Indian captain has enjoyed both as a leader and with the bat, will be a huge boon.

Virat Kohli could manage only 93 runs in six innings at an average of 15.50, shouldering on one solitary half-century on his name against the Kiwis. In contrast, his average of 21.33 across the five home Tests didn’t send a positive vibe to the fans before the five-match red-ball series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

However, Ravi Shastri has predicted a strong return for the Delhi-born in Australia, where the Blue Brigade will need four victories without any defeat to confirm their place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 at Lord’s.

“Well, the King is back in his territory. That’s all I will tell them. When you’ve earned that title after your exploits in Australia, it will be on your (opponent’s) mind when you go out to bat.” The former spin all-rounder expressed this during the most recent episode of the ICC review when asked to send a message to the Virat Kohli haters.

When it comes to scoring runs on those conditions, the experienced batter has nailed 1352 runs at an average of over 54 and a strike rate of 53.14 with the help of six centuries and four half-centuries at a best score of 169 runs.

‘King’ Virat Kohli gets this advice from former Indian head coach for BGT 2024-25

Even against the Pat Cummins-led side, Virat has gathered 2042 red-ball runs in 44 innings at an average of around 47.49, shouldering on eight centuries and five half-centuries at a best score of 186. When India won their maiden red-ball series down under the leadership of Kohli, the captain was the third leading run-getter with 282 runs in seven innings at an average of 40.28.

Virat Kohli was in the same downfall situation coming into the BGT 2014-15, on the back of nightmarish time in England during the 2014 trip. But he showed great resistance with the bat, smashing 692 runs in eight innings at an average of 86.50 and a strike rate of over 60, shouldering on four centuries and one half-century.

The struggle of the batter was witnessed all around the world against the two left-arm Kiwi spinners, Mitchell Santer and Ajaz Patel. But that’s not something he is expected to get a lot in Australia. The bowled dismissal in Pune against Santner, where he just missed the full delivery, trying to time it through the mid-on area and then being run out in a risky single taking a chance in the first inning of the Mumbai Test, displayed his uncanny nature.

Shastri advised the batter to be mindful of such things at the initial stage of his time in Australia.

“Your juices are flowing, you’re charged up. It’s again a case with Virat Kohli. You want to see calmness because, at times, you are overeager to get out there and throw the first punch.” The Mumbai-born shed light.

“But I think that calmness in the first half an hour where he gets out to bat or in the first three innings of the series will be extremely important. If he can be calm and play the game at his own pace rather than being in a hurry, I think he’ll be fine.” Ravi Shastri concluded.

The opening game of the series will begin on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.