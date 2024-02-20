Kiwi batter Finn Allen to auction his world-record shirt for special cause

Kiwi batter Finn Allen will auction off a limited-edition shirt to raise money for Cancer Society New Zealand.

Allen blasted 16 sixes while scoring 137 off 62 balls against Pakistan last month, equaling the world record for the most sixes, and establishing the highest individual T20I score for a New Zealander.

Coincidentally, the number of sixes matches the number Allen wears on his playing shirt, so to commemorate the historic innings NZC has produced 16 limited-edition Finn Allen playing shirts, one of which will be auctioned off to raise money for a charity close to Allen’s heart.

The framed shirt will be auctioned on Trade Me, with ANZ, a major sponsor of both the BLACKCAPS and the Cancer Society, committing $6,000 to top up the final bid; an amount reflective of Allen’s impressive six-hitting.

Allen said his decision to auction the shirt for the Cancer Society stemmed from bearing witness to the grief the disease has caused his loved ones.

“My Aunty, Dad’s sister, passed away from ovarian cancer before I was born,” Allen said.

“She was only 30 years old, and although I didn’t meet her I’ve seen the significant impact it had on my family.

“Last month, around the time of the series actually, marked 29 years since my Aunty’s passing, so when NZC reached out with the shirts, it spurred the idea to find an opportunity to give back.”

Allen said using his performance to assist cancer sufferers helped put sport in perspective.

“I’ve had a lot of family and friends who have been heavily affected by cancer in one way or another, so to turn a special achievement into something that will give back in some way is pretty rewarding.

“I felt so in the zone during that innings, that time went really fast and it felt like it was over and done pretty quickly – so this is a nice way to make the moment more memorable.”