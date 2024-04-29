KKR vs DC highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders, on Monday (April 29), thrashed Delhi Capitals by seven wickets to return to winning ways in IPL 2024. Set a target of 154, KKR crossed the finishing line in the 17th over.

Continuing his red-hot form with the bat this season, Phil Salt starred with the bat again. The England opener blew his former team away by scoring a blazing 26-ball fifty. He hit 15 runs in the very first over bowled by Lizaad Williams as KKR collected 23 runs off the over to start their chase in style.

In the third over, Salt hit Williams for two more sixes. In the final over of the powerplay, he completed his fifty off 26 balls as he hit Khaleel Ahmed for three fours and a six. At the end of the powerplay, KKR raced away to 79 for no loss with Salt scoring 60 of those runs.

DC finally had the first breakthrough in the seventh over when Axar Patel dismissed Narine for 15. Salt and Rinku Singh departed soon to leave KKR at 100 for 3 in the tenth over. Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer then shared an unbeaten 57-run stand to take KKR home.

KKR vs DC: DC innings

Earlier in the game, DC finished their innings on 153/9 after electing to bat first. Number nine batter Kuldeep Yadav was the top-scorer for DC and it pretty much makes their main batters’ struggle in the game clear.

KKR’s bowlers had to make a good start to regain their confidence after failing to defend 261 runs in the last game against Punjab Kings and they did exactly that. The hosts picked up as many as three wickets inside the powerplay,

In the second over, Vaibhav Arora dismissed Prithvi Shaw for 13 to give his team the first breakthrough. In the third over, Mitchell Starc dismissed the dangerous Jake Fraser-McGurk for 12 to put KKR in the driver’s seat. In the following over, Arora struck again to dismiss Shai Hope for six and left DC reeling at 37 for 3.

Abishek Porel did not last long either and was the next to depart. He was clean bowled by Harshit Rana for 18 in the seventh over as DC lost four wickets for just 68 runs. After the pacers’ fine effort, the spinners joined the party. Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel steadied the ship for a while before Varun Chakravarthy dismissed the former for 27.

Six runs later, the right-arm spinner sent back Tristan Stubbs to leave DC six down on 99. Two runs later, Sunil Narine picked up his first wicket by dismissing Axar Patel for 15. Kumar Kushagra could not score big either and became Chakravarthy’s third victim as he departed for 1.

At 111 for 8 in the 15th over, DC were looking set to finish well under 150. However, Kuldeep Yadav’s unbeaten 35-run knock helped them post a respectable 153/9.

KKR vs DC scorecard: