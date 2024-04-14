KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Match Preview, Points Table, head to Head, Match info, Weather & Pitch report, Fantasy Stats and Match Prediction for Match 28 in IPL 2024

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 28th match of the current Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024).

This match is scheduled for Sunday (April 14) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

In this article, we’ll provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between KKR and LSG. You’ll get KKR vs LSG Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our KKR vs LSG match prediction.

KKR vs LSG Match Preview:

KKR and LSG have made a good start in the ongoing IPL 2024. Both the teams are in top four although they will be desperate to win the upcoming game in order to get back to winning ways. Both the teams are coming into this game on the back of a loss.

KKR started their season with a bang, winning their first three games. They thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals before their winning start came to an end with a loss against reigning champions Chennai Super Kings. KKR will be looking to bounce back quickly and return to winning ways.

LSG, on the other hand, have won three of their first five games in IPL 2024. Their season started with a loss against Rajasthan Royals before they beat Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in a row. Their three-match winning streak ended earlier this week with a loss against Delhi Capitals at home.

IPL 2024 points table:

With three wins from four games, KKR are at the second spot in the points table. On the other hand, LSG are at the fourth spot with three wins from five games.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 0 8 0.871 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.528 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.666 Lucknow Super Giants 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.436 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.344 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.637 Mumbai Indians 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.073 Punjab Kings 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.196 Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.975 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.124

KKR vs LSG: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

KKR:

1st match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. 3rd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs. 4th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

LSG:

1st match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs. 3rd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs. 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs. 5th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

KKR vs LSG Match info:

Article Title KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Kolkata Knight Riders & Lucknow Super Giants Series name IPL 2024 Date 14-Apr-24 Category KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Stadium Eden Gardens, Kolkata Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

KKR vs LSG Head To Head record:

KKR LSG 03 Matches played 03 00 Won 03 03 Lost 00 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between KKR and LSG:

Ground Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants No Result Total Eden Gardens 0 1 0 1 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 0 1 0 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 0 1 0 1 Overall 0 3 0 3

KKR vs LSG Weather Report & Pitch Report:

KKR vs LSG Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 33°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Spin Average 1st innings score 178

KKR Squad:

Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain, Dushmantha Chameera, Phil Salt, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana

LSG squad:

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Yudhvir Singh, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Arshad Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad

Fantasy stats for KKR vs LSG:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all KKR players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain KKR A Russell All Rounder 10 7 1 1 KKR S Iyer Batter 10 7 0 0 KKR S Narine All Rounder 10 7 1 1 KKR N Rana Batter 10 6 0 1 KKR R Singh Batter 10 5 0 0 KKR V Arora Bowler 7 5 0 0 KKR H Rana Bowler 10 4 0 0 KKR R Gurbaz Wicket Keeper 10 4 1 0 KKR A Sudhakar Roy All Rounder 8 3 0 0 KKR C Sakariya Bowler 5 3 0 0 KKR M Pandey Batter 10 3 0 2 KKR P Salt Wicket Keeper 5 3 0 0 KKR V Chakravarthy Bowler 10 3 1 0 KKR V Iyer Batter 10 3 0 0 KKR D Chameera Bowler 10 2 0 0 KKR K Srikar-Bharat Wicket Keeper 2 2 0 0 KKR S Sharma Bowler 10 2 0 0 KKR A Raghuvanshi Batter 3 1 0 0 KKR M Starc Bowler 4 1 0 0 KKR R Singh All Rounder 5 1 2 0 KKR S Rutherford Batter 1 1 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all LSG players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain LSG M Stoinis All Rounder 10 7 1 0 LSG N Pooran Wicket Keeper 10 7 0 2 LSG KL Rahul Wicket Keeper 10 6 0 3 LSG Q de Kock Wicket Keeper 10 6 2 1 LSG A Mishra Bowler 8 5 0 0 LSG K Mayers Batter 10 5 0 0 LSG K Pandya All Rounder 10 5 0 1 LSG Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler 10 5 1 1 LSG Y Thakur Bowler 10 5 1 1 LSG D Padikkal Batter 10 4 0 0 LSG K Gowtham All Rounder 10 4 0 1 LSG M Khan Bowler 10 4 0 0 LSG A Badoni Batter 10 3 1 0 LSG R Bishnoi Bowler 10 3 0 0 LSG D Hooda Batter 10 2 0 0 LSG M Yadav Bowler 3 2 0 1 LSG P Mankad Batter 5 1 1 0 LSG Y Singh Charak Bowler 3 1 0 0 LSG M Siddharth Bowler 3 0 0 0

KKR vs LSG Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of KKR vs LSG for the 28th match of IPL 2024:

KKR Playing XI:

Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR impact players:

Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain

LSG Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

LSG impact players:

Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Matt Henry

KKR and LSG team stats:

Player Players Stats (last match) KL Rahul 39 runs Phil Salt 39 runs Shreyas Iyer 34 runs Mitchell Starc NA Mayank Yadav NA

Most runs and wickets for KKR and LSG in IPL 2024:

Most runs for KKR in IPL 2024 Sunil Narine – 161 runs Most wickets for KKR in IPL 2024 Vaibhav Arora – 5 wickets Most runs for LSG in IPL 2024 Nicholas Pooran – 178 runs Most wickets for LSG in IPL 2024 Yash Thakur – 7 wickets

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer has been getting the starts in recent games but is yet to score big. In the last three games, he has registered scores of 39*, 18 and 34. With form on his side, he will be looking to score big in the upcoming game and lead his team from the front.

Shreyas Iyer has been getting the starts in recent games but is yet to score big. In the last three games, he has registered scores of 39*, 18 and 34. With form on his side, he will be looking to score big in the upcoming game and lead his team from the front. Mitchell Starc: While Mitchell Starc has not really managed to justify his huge price tag so far, there is absolutely no denying that he can blow away any team on his day. In four games so far, he has picked up two wickets and will be eyeing a good outing against LSG.

Top Picks for KKR vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Tips:

KL Rahul: The LSG captain has looked in good touch as well. After scoring 58 runs in the first game of the season, he has scored 39, 33 and 20 in the previous three games. The right-handed batsman will be eyeing a good knock against KKR.

The LSG captain has looked in good touch as well. After scoring 58 runs in the first game of the season, he has scored 39, 33 and 20 in the previous three games. The right-handed batsman will be eyeing a good knock against KKR. Phil Salt: While Phil Salt was out for a duck in the last game against CSK, he looked in fine form before that. The right-handed batsman gave KKR good starts in all the first three games and will be looking to bounce back.

Budget Picks for KKR vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi has picked up four wickets in five games this season including two in the last game. The leg-spinner is in contention for a place in India’s T20 World Cup squad and will be eyeing a good outing against KKR.

Ravi Bishnoi has picked up four wickets in five games this season including two in the last game. The leg-spinner is in contention for a place in India’s T20 World Cup squad and will be eyeing a good outing against KKR. Varun Chakravarthy: After picking up three wickets against Delhi Capitals, Varun Chakravarthy went wicketless in the last game against CSK. The KKR star would be looking to bounce back on familiar territories when he faces LSG in Kolkata.

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock KL Rahul (vc) Nicholas Pooran Philip Salt Batsmen Shreyas Iyer Allrounders Sunil Narine Andre Russell (c) Marcus Stoinis Krunal Pandya Bowlers Yash Thakur Mayank Yadav

KKR vs LSG Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock KL Rahul (c) Nicholas Pooran Philip Salt (vc) Batsmen Shreyas Iyer Allrounders Sunil Narine Andre Russell Marcus Stoinis Bowlers Yash Thakur Mayank Yadav Mitchell Starc

KKR vs LSG Match Prediction Today:

KKR will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the upcoming game against LSG. Talking about past records, LSG have thoroughly dominated this contest.

They have won all the three games against KKR and are yet to lose against the two-time champions. However, KKR are expected to end their winless run against LSG this time.