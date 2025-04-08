Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be facing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 21st game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (April 8) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR have two wins from four games so far. They started their campaign with a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru before opening their account with a win over Rajasthan Royals.

However, they suffered a heavy defeat in the very following game against Mumbai Indians. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side then bounced back once again with an impressive 80-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

LSG’s campaign so far is also similar to KKR’s. They also have two wins from four games. The Lucknow-based outfit began its campaign with a defeat against Delhi Capitals before beating Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In their third game, LSG suffered a crushing defeat against Punjab Kings before returning to winning ways with a hard-fought win over Mumbai Indians.

KKR vs LSG Match preview and prediction – Match 21, IPL 2025:

KKR vs LSG Match Information:

Match KKR vs LSG Match 21, IPL 2025 Date & Time 8 April 2025, 03:30 PM (IST) Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

KKR vs LSG: Pitch & Weather Report:

The pitch at the Eden Gardens is expected to be slow and batsmen won’t find it easy to play their shots. Spinners are likely to dominate proceedings in the upcoming match.

KKR vs LSG Weather Conditions:

There is a prediction for rain in Kolkata during the day time. Around 3:30 PM when the game is scheduled to begin, the chances of rain are more than 50 percent. So, even if the entire game does not get washed out, the start could be delayed. The game is also likely to lose a few overs.

The temperature is expected to hover in early 30s during the match.

KKR vs LSG: Head-to-Head Record

Out of the 5 games between the two teams so far, KKR have won 2 while LSG have won 3.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost KKR 05 02 03 LSG 05 03 02

KKR vs LSG: Squads

KKR Squad:

Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

LSG Squad:

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Aryan Juyal, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh

KKR vs LSG: Probable Playing XIs:

KKR Playing 11 with impact player:

Quinton de Kock (wk)

Sunil Narine

Ajinkya Rahane (c)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Venkatesh Iyer

Rinku Singh

Andre Russell

Ramandeep Singh

Moeen Ali

Harshit Rana

Varun Chakravarthy

Vaibhav Arora

LSG Playing 11 with impact player:

Mitchell Marsh

Aiden Markram

Nicholas Pooran

Rishabh Pant (c/wk)

Ayush Badoni

David Miller

Abdul Samad

Shardul Thakur

Akash Deep

Avesh Khan

Digvesh Rathi

Ravi Bishnoi

Key Players to Watch:

KKR:

Sunil Narine

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Venkatesh Iyer

Varun Chakaravarthy

Vaibhav Arora

LSG:

Mitchell Marsh

Nicholas Pooran

Rishabh Pant

Shardul Thakur

Digvesh Rathi

KKR vs LSG Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for KKR in the match: Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Sunil Narine

Who will score the most runs for LSG in the match: Mitchell Marsh or Nicholas Pooran

KKR vs LSG Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for KKR in the match: Varun Chakaravarthy or Harshit Rana

Who will pick the most wickets for LSG in the match: Shardul Thakur or Digvesh Rathi

KKR vs LSG Match Prediction for Match 21, IPL 2025:

Due to the home advantage, KKR will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to beat LSG in the upcoming match.