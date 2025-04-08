Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be facing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 21st game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (April 8) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
KKR have two wins from four games so far. They started their campaign with a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru before opening their account with a win over Rajasthan Royals.
However, they suffered a heavy defeat in the very following game against Mumbai Indians. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side then bounced back once again with an impressive 80-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.
LSG’s campaign so far is also similar to KKR’s. They also have two wins from four games. The Lucknow-based outfit began its campaign with a defeat against Delhi Capitals before beating Sunrisers Hyderabad.
In their third game, LSG suffered a crushing defeat against Punjab Kings before returning to winning ways with a hard-fought win over Mumbai Indians.
KKR vs LSG Match preview and prediction – Match 21, IPL 2025:
KKR vs LSG Match Information:
|Match
|KKR vs LSG Match 21, IPL 2025
|Date & Time
|8 April 2025, 03:30 PM (IST)
|Venue
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Tournament
|Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025)
|Live Streaming and live telecast
|JioHotstar and Star Sports
KKR vs LSG: Pitch & Weather Report:
The pitch at the Eden Gardens is expected to be slow and batsmen won’t find it easy to play their shots. Spinners are likely to dominate proceedings in the upcoming match.
KKR vs LSG Weather Conditions:
- There is a prediction for rain in Kolkata during the day time. Around 3:30 PM when the game is scheduled to begin, the chances of rain are more than 50 percent. So, even if the entire game does not get washed out, the start could be delayed. The game is also likely to lose a few overs.
- The temperature is expected to hover in early 30s during the match.
KKR vs LSG: Head-to-Head Record
Out of the 5 games between the two teams so far, KKR have won 2 while LSG have won 3.
|Team
|Matches Played
|Matches Won
|Matches Lost
|KKR
|05
|02
|03
|LSG
|05
|03
|02
KKR vs LSG: Squads
KKR Squad:
Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya
LSG Squad:
Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Aryan Juyal, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh
KKR vs LSG: Probable Playing XIs:
KKR Playing 11 with impact player:
- Quinton de Kock (wk)
- Sunil Narine
- Ajinkya Rahane (c)
- Angkrish Raghuvanshi
- Venkatesh Iyer
- Rinku Singh
- Andre Russell
- Ramandeep Singh
- Moeen Ali
- Harshit Rana
- Varun Chakravarthy
- Vaibhav Arora
LSG Playing 11 with impact player:
- Mitchell Marsh
- Aiden Markram
- Nicholas Pooran
- Rishabh Pant (c/wk)
- Ayush Badoni
- David Miller
- Abdul Samad
- Shardul Thakur
- Akash Deep
- Avesh Khan
- Digvesh Rathi
- Ravi Bishnoi
Key Players to Watch:
KKR:
- Sunil Narine
- Angkrish Raghuvanshi
- Venkatesh Iyer
- Varun Chakaravarthy
- Vaibhav Arora
LSG:
- Mitchell Marsh
- Nicholas Pooran
- Rishabh Pant
- Shardul Thakur
- Digvesh Rathi
KKR vs LSG Best Batsman Prediction
Who will score the most runs for KKR in the match: Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Sunil Narine
Who will score the most runs for LSG in the match: Mitchell Marsh or Nicholas Pooran
KKR vs LSG Best Bowler Prediction
Who will pick the most wickets for KKR in the match: Varun Chakaravarthy or Harshit Rana
Who will pick the most wickets for LSG in the match: Shardul Thakur or Digvesh Rathi
KKR vs LSG Match Prediction for Match 21, IPL 2025:
Due to the home advantage, KKR will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to beat LSG in the upcoming match.