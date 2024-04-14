KKR vs LSG highlights: Riding on Phil Salt’s unbeaten half-century, Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (April 14) to get back to winning ways in IPL 2024.

Chasing 162 runs, the two-time IPL champions crossed the finishing line inside 16 overs to register their fourth win in five games this season. KKR’s chase began on a shaky note as they lost the wickets of Sunil Narine (6) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (7) inside the powerplay to find themselves reeling at 42 for 2.

However, it was a one-way traffic since then as Salt and captain Shreyas Iyer shared an unbeaten 120-run stand for the third wicket. The duo mixed caution with aggression and kept KKR on the front foot throughout their partnership to condemn LSG to their second straight defeat this season.

Salt remained unbeaten on 89 runs. His knock came off 47 balls and was studded with 14 fours and three sixes. On the other hand, Iyer played the role of second fiddle to perfection and scored 38 off 38. For LSG, Mohsin Khan picked up both the wickets.

KKR vs LSG: LSG innings

Earlier in the game, LSG scored 161/7 in the allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Just like KKR, LSG lost two wickets in the powerplay as well.

Vaibhav Arora gave KKR the first breakthrough by dismissing Quinton de Kock for 10 before Mitchell Starc dismissed Deepak Hooda for 8 to reduce LSG to 39 for 2. Captain KL Rahul got the start but could not bat his team to a strong position and departed after scoring 39 runs.

Andre Russell dismissed him in the 11th over. Marcus Stoinis departed for 10 while Ayush Badoni was sent back for 29 as LSG found themselves reeling at 111 for 5 in the 15th over. Nicholas Pooran then scored 45 runs off 32 balls to help his side post a 160-plus total. For KKR, Starc picked up 3 wickets for 28 runs.

KKR vs LSG scorecard: