KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be taking on each other in the 60th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday (May 11).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between KKR and MI. You’ll get the KKR vs MI Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our KKR vs MI match prediction.

KKR vs MI: Match Preview:

KKR are all but qualified for the playoffs and a win over MI will make them the first team to officially qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2024. With eight wins from 11 games, the two-time champions are currently at the top of the IPL 2024 points table. Two wins from the remaining three league games will see KKR finish in the top two.

The Kolkata-based outfit has never managed to finish the league stage at the top of the points table and will be looking to break the duck this year. In their last game, they thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs after piling up a huge total of 235 and will be eyeing another win.

They have already defeated MI once this season and will be confident of beating them again. MI, on the other hand, became the first team to be eliminated from IPL 2024. With nothing to lose now, the five-time champions will be looking to finish the season on a high and spoil the party for few teams.

IPL 2024 points table:

With eight wins and three losses, KKR are at the top of the IPL 2024 points table. MI are at the ninth position with four wins and eight losses.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 0 0 16 1.453 Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 0 0 16 0.476 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0 14 0.406 Chennai Super Kings 12 6 6 0 0 12 0.491 Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 0 0 12 -0.316 Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 0 0 12 -0.769 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 5 7 0 0 10 0.217 Gujarat Titans 12 5 7 0 0 10 -1.063 Mumbai Indians (E) 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.212 Punjab Kings (E) 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.423

KKR vs MI: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

KKR:

1st match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. 3rd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs. 4th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. 5th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by two wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by two wickets. 7th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run. 8th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by eight wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by eight wickets. 9th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. 10th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs. 11th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs.

MI:

1st match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs. 2nd match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. 4th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs. 5th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. 6th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. 7th match: Beat Punjab Kings by nine runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by nine runs. 8th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets. 9th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 10 runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by 10 runs. 10th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by four wickets.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by four wickets. 11th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 24 runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 24 runs. 12th match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

KKR vs MI: Match info:

Article Title KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Kolkata Knight Riders & Mumbai Indians Series name IPL 2024 Date 11-May-24 Category KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction Stadium Eden Gardens, Kolkata Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

KKR vs MI Head To Head record:

KKR MI 33 Matches played 33 10 Won 23 23 Lost 10 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between KKR and MI:

Ground Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians No Result Total Barabati Stadium 1 0 0 1 Brabourne Stadium 0 1 0 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 0 1 0 1 Eden Gardens 3 7 0 10 M Chinnaswamy Stadium 0 1 0 1 St George’s Park 0 1 0 1 Wankhede Stadium 2 9 0 11 Buffalo Park 0 1 0 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 2 0 4 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 0 0 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 0 0 1 Overall 10 23 0 33

KKR vs MI Weather Report & Pitch Report:

KKR vs MI Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 27°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 205

KKR Squad:

Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar

MI squad:

Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka

Fantasy stats for KKR vs MI:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all KKR players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain KKR S Narine All Rounder 10 10 3 2 KKR S Iyer Batter 10 8 0 0 KKR A Russell All Rounder 10 7 1 0 KKR H Rana Bowler 10 6 0 1 KKR N Rana Batter 10 6 0 1 KKR P Salt Wicket Keeper 10 6 2 0 KKR V Arora Bowler 10 6 0 0 KKR V Chakravarthy Bowler 10 6 0 1 KKR M Pandey Batter 10 5 0 1 KKR M Starc Bowler 10 4 1 1 KKR R Gurbaz Wicket Keeper 10 4 1 0 KKR V Iyer Batter 10 4 0 0 KKR A Raghuvanshi Batter 10 3 0 0 KKR A Sudhakar Roy All Rounder 9 3 0 0 KKR C Sakariya Bowler 5 3 0 0 KKR K Srikar-Bharat Wicket Keeper 3 3 0 0 KKR R Singh All Rounder 10 2 0 0 KKR S Rutherford Batter 1 1 0 0 KKR S Sharma Bowler 10 1 0 0 KKR D Chameera Bowler 4 0 0 0 KKR R Singh Batter 10 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all MI players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain MI H Pandya All Rounder 10 8 0 0 MI I Kishan Wicket Keeper 10 7 0 1 MI D Brevis Batter 9 6 0 0 MI T Varma Batter 10 6 0 1 MI A Madhwal Bowler 10 5 1 2 MI G Coetzee Bowler 10 5 1 0 MI J Bumrah Bowler 10 5 1 1 MI K Kartikeya Bowler 10 5 0 0 MI S Yadav Batter 10 5 2 0 MI M Nabi All Rounder 10 4 0 0 MI N Wadhera Batter 10 4 0 1 MI R Sharma Batter 10 4 1 0 MI T David Batter 10 4 0 0 MI S Gopal Bowler 8 3 0 0 MI P Chawla Bowler 10 2 0 1 MI A Kamboj Bowler 1 1 0 0 MI N Dhir Batter 5 1 0 0 MI N Thushara Bowler 5 1 0 0 MI R Shepherd All Rounder 6 1 0 0 MI A Tendulkar Bowler 4 0 0 0 MI K Maphaka Bowler 2 0 0 0 MI L Wood Bowler 2 0 0 0 MI S Mulani Bowler 3 0 0 0

KKR vs MI Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of KKR vs MI for the 60th match of IPL 2024:

KKR Playing XI:

Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

KKR impact players:

Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Vaibhav Arora

MI Playing XI:

Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

MI impact players:

Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd

Most runs and wickets for KKR and MI in IPL 2024:

Most runs for KKR in IPL 2024 Sunil Narine – 461 runs Most wickets for KKR in IPL 2024 Varun Chakravarthy – 16 wickets Most runs for MI in IPL 2024 Tilak Varma – 384 runs Most wickets for MI in IPL 2024 Jasprit Bumrah – 18 wickets

KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine has been in stunning form this season, delivering with both bat and ball consistently. With 461 runs, he is KKR’s leading run-scorer and has also picked up 14 wickets.

Sunil Narine has been in stunning form this season, delivering with both bat and ball consistently. With 461 runs, he is KKR’s leading run-scorer and has also picked up 14 wickets. Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav’s form has been one of the very few positives in an otherwise forgettable season for MI. He has scored 334 runs in 9 games so far and scored a match-winning unbeaten century in the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Top Picks for KKR vs MI Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Rohit Sharma: In 12 games, Rohit Sharma has scored 330 runs. The former MI captain has not really lived up to the expectation this season and will be eyeing a big score at a venue where he has played some memorable knocks including his first IPL century and the 264-run knock against Sri Lanka in an ODI.

In 12 games, Rohit Sharma has scored 330 runs. The former MI captain has not really lived up to the expectation this season and will be eyeing a big score at a venue where he has played some memorable knocks including his first IPL century and the 264-run knock against Sri Lanka in an ODI. Phil Salt: Phil Salt is arguably the best overseas batsman this season. The England star has performed consistently with the bat. He has scored 429 runs so far with the help of 4 fifties.

Budget Picks for KKR vs MI Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Harshit Rana: Harshit Rana has impressed one and all with his ability to provide crucial breakthroughs at any stage of the game. He has picked up 14 wickets so far.

Harshit Rana has impressed one and all with his ability to provide crucial breakthroughs at any stage of the game. He has picked up 14 wickets so far. Nuwan Thushara: The last time MI faced KKR, Nuwan Thushara blew the latter’s top order away with three wickets in the powerplay. The Sri Lankan would be eyeing a similar performance in the upcoming game.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Phil Salt Ishan Kishan Batsmen Shreyas Iyer Rohit Sharma (c) Suryakumar Yadav Allrounders Andre Russell (vc) Sunil Narine Hardik Pandya Bowlers Mitchell Starc Nuwan Thushara Jasprit Bumrah

KKR vs MI Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Phil Salt Ishan Kishan Batsmen Shreyas Iyer Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav (vc) Angkrish Raghuvanshi Allrounders Andre Russell Sunil Narine (c) Hardik Pandya Bowlers Mitchell Starc Jasprit Bumrah

KKR vs MI Match Prediction Today:

KKR will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the game against MI due to their current form. At the same time, the team batting second at the Eden Gardens will have slight advantage.