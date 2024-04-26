KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Match Preview, Points Table, head to Head, Match info, Weather & Pitch report, Fantasy Stats and Match Prediction for Match 42 in IPL 2024

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 42nd game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens on Friday (April 26).
This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between KKR and PBKS. You’ll get the KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our KKR vs PBKS match prediction.
KKR vs PBKS Match Preview:
In-form KKR will be eyeing another crucial win when they welcome beleaguered PBKS at home this week. After winning five of their first seven games this season, KKR look destined to qualify for the playoffs. On the other hand, PBKS chances of qualifying to the next round look extremely low after their poor run so far. They have managed to win just two of their eight games so far.
While a win will take KKR further closer to the playoffs, a defeat will very much end PBKS’ slim chances. In the last game, KKR registered a thrilling 1-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home while defending 222 runs. The two-time champions will be looking to make the most of the momentum and win the upcoming game as well.
PBKS, on the other hand, are on a four-match losing run. They played all the four games at their home ground and ended up losing them. Incidentally, their last victory in IPL 2024 came away from home and they will be hoping for a similar result against KKR.
IPL 2024 points table:
With five wins from seven games, KKR are currently at the second spot in the IPL 2024 points table. PBKS, on the other hand, are languishing at the ninth spot with just two wins from eight games.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|0.698
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|1.206
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|0.914
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|0.148
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|0.415
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|-0.386
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|-0.974
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|-0.227
|Punjab Kings
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|-0.292
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|1
|7
|0
|0
|2
|-1.046
KKR vs PBKS: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:
KKR:
- 1st match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs.
- 2nd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.
- 3rd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs.
- 4th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.
- 5th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.
- 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by two wickets.
- 7th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one wicket.
PBKS:
- 1st match: Beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets.
- 2nd match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.
- 3rd match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs.
- 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets.
- 5th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by two runs.
- 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets.
- 7th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by nine runs.
- 8th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.
KKR vs PBKS: Match info:
|Article Title
|
KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|Kolkata Knight Riders & Punjab Kings
|Series name
|
IPL 2024
|Date
|26-Apr-24
|Category
|KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|JioCinema
KKR vs PBKS Head To Head record:
|KKR
|PBKS
|32
|Matches played
|32
|21
|Won
|11
|11
|Lost
|21
|00
|No Result
|00
Here is the venue-wise result between KKR vs PBKS:
|Ground
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Punjab Kings
|No Result
|Total
|Barabati Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Eden Gardens
|9
|3
|0
|12
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kingsmead
|1
|0
|0
|1
|St George’s Park
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Wankhede Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
|4
|4
|0
|8
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Holkar Cricket Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Overall
|21
|11
|0
|32
KKR vs PBKS Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|KKR vs PBKS Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|Temperature
|37°C
|Weather Forecast
|Clear sky
|Pitch Behaviour
|Batting-friendly
|Best Suited To
|Pace
|Average 1st innings score
|183
KKR Squad:
Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera
PBKS squad:
Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Fantasy stats for KKR vs PBKS:
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all KKR players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|KKR
|S Narine
|All Rounder
|10
|9
|2
|1
|KKR
|P Salt
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|7
|1
|0
|KKR
|S Iyer
|Batter
|10
|7
|0
|0
|KKR
|A Russell
|All Rounder
|10
|6
|2
|0
|KKR
|N Rana
|Batter
|10
|6
|0
|1
|KKR
|V Arora
|Bowler
|10
|6
|0
|0
|KKR
|H Rana
|Bowler
|10
|5
|0
|0
|KKR
|M Pandey
|Batter
|8
|4
|0
|2
|KKR
|R Gurbaz
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|4
|1
|0
|KKR
|R Singh
|Batter
|10
|4
|2
|0
|KKR
|V Chakravarthy
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|0
|KKR
|A Sudhakar Roy
|All Rounder
|8
|3
|0
|0
|KKR
|C Sakariya
|Bowler
|5
|3
|0
|0
|KKR
|V Iyer
|Batter
|10
|3
|0
|0
|KKR
|A Raghuvanshi
|Batter
|6
|2
|0
|0
|KKR
|K Srikar-Bharat
|Wicket Keeper
|3
|2
|0
|0
|KKR
|M Starc
|Bowler
|7
|2
|0
|1
|KKR
|R Singh
|All Rounder
|8
|2
|0
|0
|KKR
|D Chameera
|Bowler
|2
|1
|0
|0
|KKR
|S Rutherford
|Batter
|2
|1
|0
|0
|KKR
|S Sharma
|Bowler
|10
|1
|0
|0
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all PBKS players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|PBKS
|S Curran
|All Rounder
|10
|9
|2
|0
|PBKS
|H Patel
|Bowler
|10
|5
|0
|1
|PBKS
|J Sharma
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|5
|0
|0
|PBKS
|K Rabada
|Bowler
|10
|5
|1
|0
|PBKS
|L Livingstone
|All Rounder
|10
|5
|1
|1
|PBKS
|N Ellis
|Bowler
|10
|5
|1
|0
|PBKS
|A Sharma
|Batter
|5
|4
|0
|0
|PBKS
|A Taide
|Batter
|8
|4
|0
|0
|PBKS
|J Bairstow
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|4
|0
|1
|PBKS
|S Dhawan
|Batter
|10
|4
|1
|0
|PBKS
|A Singh
|Bowler
|10
|3
|0
|1
|PBKS
|H Brar
|Bowler
|10
|3
|0
|1
|PBKS
|P Singh
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|3
|0
|0
|PBKS
|R Dhawan
|All Rounder
|10
|3
|0
|0
|PBKS
|S Raza
|All Rounder
|9
|3
|1
|1
|PBKS
|S Singh
|Batter
|10
|3
|0
|1
|PBKS
|R Chahar
|Bowler
|10
|2
|0
|0
|PBKS
|H Singh
|Batter
|5
|1
|0
|0
|PBKS
|R Rossouw
|Batter
|4
|1
|0
|1
|PBKS
|C Woakes
|All Rounder
|1
|0
|0
|0
KKR vs PBKS Playing 11 for Today Match:
Here are the playing XI of KKR vs PBKS for the 42nd match of IPL 2024:
KKR Playing XI:
Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana
KKR impact players:
Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
PBKS Playing XI:
Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS impact players:
Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shivam Singh
Most runs and wickets for KKR and PBKS in IPL 2024:
|Most runs for KKR in IPL 2024
|Sunil Narine – 286 runs
|Most wickets for KKR in IPL 2024
|Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora – 9 wickets
|Most runs for PBKS in IPL 2024
|Shashank Singh – 195 runs
|Most wickets for PBKS in IPL 2024
|Harshal Patel – 13 wickets
KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:
- Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine has been one of the best all-rounders performers in the ongoing IPL season. He has made an impact with both bat and ball so far. In seven games so far, he has scored 286 runs with the help of one century and one-half-century. He has also picked up nine wickets so far.
- Andre Russell: Andre Russell has also made significant contributions with both bat and ball. The West Indies star has scored 155 runs and picked up nine wickets in seven games.
Top Picks for KKR vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Sunil Narine: In the last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Narine picked up two wickets but could not get going with the bat. He will be eyeing a big score against PBKS.
- Sam Curran: Sam Curran has picked up an impressive 11 wickets so far in addition to scoring 152 runs with the help of one half-century.
Budget Picks for KKR vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Prabhsimran Singh: While Prabhsimran Singh has not really scored big so far, he has been making useful contributions consistently. In eight games so far, the right-handed batsman has scored 154 runs.
- Angkrish Raghuvanshi: In six games so far, young Angkrish Raghuvanshi has scored 118 runs with the help of one half-century. The right-handed batsman has failed to impress in recent games after his impressive debut and will be looking to make an impact against PBKS.
KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team for Today match – 1
|Wicketkeepers
|Phil Salt
|Jitesh Sharma
|Batsmen
|Shreyas Iyer
|Allrounders
|Andre Russell (vc)
|Sunil Narine
|Liam Livingstone
|Sam Curran (c)
|Bowlers
|Mitchell Starc
|Kagiso Rabada
|Arshdeep Singh
|Harshal Patel
KKR vs PBKS Dream11 team for Today Match – 2
|Wicketkeepers
|Phil Salt
|Jitesh Sharma
|Batsmen
|Shreyas Iyer
|Rilee Rossouw
|Allrounders
|Andre Russell
|Sunil Narine (c)
|Liam Livingstone
|Sam Curran (vc)
|Bowlers
|Varun Chakravarthy
|Kagiso Rabada
|Arshdeep Singh
KKR vs PBKS Match Prediction Today:
KKR will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the upcoming game against PBKS. Not only the current form but the overall head-to-head record is also heavily in KKR’s favour. KKR have won 21 of the 32 games they have played against PBKS so far while losing 11. At the same time, toss should be given importance as the team batting second at the Eden Gardens will have slight advantage.