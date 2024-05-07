Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament finally started from this week’s episode of Raw onward and it will continue through the coming Raw and Smackdown episodes until the final matches go down at the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event set from Saudi Arabia.

The Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament began on Monday’s Raw episode with three first round bouts, with the fourth first round match set for a house show, this weekend. In the first match, IYO SKY defeated Natalya Neidhart, Zoey Stark defeated Ivy Nile and Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai to advance to round two.

Kai was a substitution for Damage CTRL stablemate Asuka as the latter is in an injured state. Damage CTRL announced in a promo segment on Raw that Asuka was injured and that Kai would be replacing her in Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament.

WWE King Of The Ring 2024: Three Wrestlers Advanced To Quarterfinal

Asuka worked WWE’s European tour last week, including Saturday’s Backlash premium live event in France where she and Kairi Sane dropped the Women’s Tag Team titles to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. She has been working in a banged-up state in recent months, as per updates from Wrestling Observer and it also caused her missing time in March due to a knee injury.

The final first-round match of Queen of the Ring 2024 on the Raw side of the bracket will take place this weekend on a house show, with Shayna Baszler taking on Zelina Vega. SKY will face the winner of the Baszler vs. Vega match on next Monday’s Raw, while Valkyria will face Stark in the second round on next week’s episode.

WWE’s Natalya Neidhart Looks Back At The Original Hart Dungeon

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE Match Card

The finale matches of Queen of the Ring tournament will go down at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event is scheduled for the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25. The currently set match card for the show goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

– Triple threat match for WWE Intercontinental title: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bronson Reed and Chad Gable

– King of the Ring 2024 tournament finals

– Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament finals