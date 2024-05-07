Sami Zayn will be heading to Saudi Arabia to defend his Intercontinental Championship at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024. This time, it will be a multi-way matchup against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed at the premium live event waiting in Saudi Arabia.

As seen on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed matchup ended in a DQ after Sami Zayn interfered. After the match, the three men got into a brawl where Reed stood tall putting down both Zayn and Gable. Then in a backstage segment on Raw, Zayn agreed to defend his title in a three-way match at King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

Sami Zayn won the IC Title from Gunther at Wrestlemania XL by ending the latter’s longest reign with the belt. At WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024, he will go through his second title defense in a country where he was initially prohibited from entering. However, norms have changed in due course.

Meanwhile, both the challengers for the Intercontinental Championship have been vying for the belt for a long time. Gable twice challenged GUNTHER during his record-setting run and also defeated him once via count-out in August of 2023 before losing for the title, again. He also took on Zayn in another losing effort on Raw back in April in a match where his heel-turn took place to start a feud against Zayn.

Reed previously took on GUNTHER in October of 2023 with the champion retaining the belt and then losing via disqualification thanks to the interference from Gable just a few weeks ago. We will have to wait for three more weeks to know if the challengers remain ultimately successful at picking up the belt at King of the Ring 2024.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event is scheduled for the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25. The currently set match card for the show goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

– Triple threat match for WWE Intercontinental title: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bronson Reed and Chad Gable

– King of the Ring tournament finals

– Queen of the Ring tournament finals