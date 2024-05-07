The King of the Ring 2024 tournament finally started from this week’s episode of Raw onward and it will continue through the coming Raw and Smackdown episodes until the final matches go down at the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 event set from Saudi Arabia.

The first round matches for King of the Ring 2024 began on this Monday’s Raw episode onward. Originally, the first four round bouts were scheduled for Raw but the fourth one on the Raw side of the bracket will take place at a house show, this weekend.

Outcomes of first-round King of the Ring 2024 matchups

In the first set of matches on Raw, Jey Uso defeated Finn Balor in the tournament’s first-round bout. Uso was announced to be a replacement for Drew McIntyre, who is suffering from a hyperextended elbow and thus got pulled from King of the Ring 2024.

In the second match that took place on WWE Raw, Ilja Dragunov defeated Ricochet to advance. Then in the Raw main event bout, Gunther defeated Sheamus with a half-crab submission to advance. In the final first-round bout, Kofi Kingston will face Rey Mysterio on a house show, this weekend.

Gunther will take on the Kingston/Mysterio winner while Uso will face Dragunov on next Monday’s episode of Raw. First round bouts on the SmackDown side of the King of the Ring 2024 bracket will begin on this Friday’s SmackDown episode. The lineups from the blue brand side are yet to be announced.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE Match Card

The final matches of the King of the Ring 2024 tournament will go down at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event that is scheduled for the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25. The currently set match card for the show goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

– Triple threat match for WWE Intercontinental title: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bronson Reed and Chad Gable

– King of the Ring 2024 tournament finals

– Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament finals