Becky Lynch is the reigning WWE Women’s Champion and she will put her title on the line at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 set from the Saudi Arabian soil, this weekend. Expectedly, Liv Morgan will be the first challenger of her seventh championship reign.

Over on Raw, Michael Cole interviewed Becky Lynch in the ring where the big match announcement for King and Queen of the Ring 2024 came about. Lynch put over Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Kiana James, and Lyra Valkyria through her comments after which Liv Morgan interrupted the session.

Morgan was annoyed with the fact that Lynch didn’t mention her despite her being a former Money in the Bank winner, women’s championship, and tag championship winner. Plus, in recent times she beat Nia Jax and took out Rhea Ripley only to be overlooked. Morgan couldn’t believe that Lynch still didn’t respect her.

Lynch replied by saying that Morgan didn’t let her finish and that she was getting her title match opportunity at the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event in three weeks. Lynch further reminded Morgan that she has done a lot but she has never beaten her.

During their verbal exchange, Lynch and Morgan were interrupted by Damage CTRL, but Morgan left the ring leaving the champion to defend herself on her own. Lyra Valkyria would then come out to even the odds ahead of her Queen of the Ring match with Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai. Valkyria won the bout to move one step closer to the finale set for King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event is scheduled for the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25. The currently set match card for the show goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

– Triple threat match for WWE Intercontinental title: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bronson Reed and Chad Gable

– King of the Ring tournament finals

– Queen of the Ring tournament finals